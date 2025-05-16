This is one kumo you want to be under…

If you’re even somewhat socially active, then you may have come across this, perhaps on your feed, perhaps sent to you by someone. Kumo is the newest opening in Dubai, brought to you buy the formidable, homegrown Independent, the team behind Parkers, SALT, Somewhere and more. This young restaurant is already making waves – we went in soft opening, and the tables never had a dull moment.

Much hoopla has been generated in the past few weeks for this fusion of tradition and modern, especially on social media, and you may think this is just another trend that will fade away, but the warmth and welcome of the space has such strong staying power – we’re confident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)



The foundation of the concept is the first step done right. Housed in a refurbished Jumeirah villa from the 90s, it oozes all this retro charm and intimacy, where time slows down and a feeling of calm prevails.

Kumo presents as an authentic Kyoto famiresu or family restaurant, attempting to emulate the soul of the classic family restaurants back in Kyoto. It invites guests to drift away from everyday life; relax, pause, breathe, be present and purposeful, which we fail so easily to do in Dubai. The name is quite apt for this ethos – kumo means cloud.

The food is delightfully traditional, with a touch of the modern, and the flavours are big and bold, not shying away colour, heat and tang. Separate matcha and sushi bars add character to the space, and the excellent hospitality will make you feel spoiled in all the good ways.

The space is now officially open, so make your way over this weekend for a sweet weekend dinner – bring some friends, lock away your phones and indulge away.

Kumo, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs, 1pm to 11pm, Fri to Sat, 1pm to 12am, Tel: (600) 555551, @kumo.uae

Images: Socials