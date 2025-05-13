Eat your way through the city with these food experiences…

Three weeks left in May and plenty of food to take you through. These are new, exclusive or limited-time events that you need to savour right here, right now, in May. Come back next month for a new digest.

Chef Jitin Joshi × Chef Ali Yazdi at Revolver

For one night only, Chef Jitin Joshi of Revolver and Chef Ali Yazdi of Slaw fame are coming together for a nine-course menu powered by fire, spice, South Asian flare and Middle Eastern flavour. Open-fire cooking you don’t want to miss.

Revolver Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Thurs, May 15, from 7pm, Tel: (0) 4 257 9334, @revolver_dubai

Labubus with your happy meal at Beau

Beau is in with the cool kids – labubus and happy meals. The limited-edition Petit Meal is the boujee version of your childhood classic, and now in your adulthood, you can indulge in one of Beau’s signature burgers for a sweet, street-cred, collectibles surprise.

Beau, Jumeirah, Dhs290, available for limited time, from 7pm till sold out, Tel: (0) 4 224 7348, @beaurestaurants

Jooksing. Just that.

Say hello to Jooksing, a fast, easy and delicious fusion of American and Chinese food – the glorious Chinese takeout. These are all the quintessential American-style Chinese takeout classics we all know and love.

Jooksing, Neighbourhood Food Hall, Motor City, @eatjooksing

Korean street food superiority at Cupbop

Already a massive hit with 160 stores worldwide, this fast, fiery and flavour-packed street food concept is coming to Dubai. Cupbop’s menu is simple, with signature rice bowls, chicken wings, sandos and more you don’t want to miss.

Cupbop, Ibn Battuta Mall, coming soon, @cupbopdubai

Mangoes for days at Jamavar

It’s mango season in the subcontinent, which means Jamavar is bringing the best of this elite fruit with a limited-time feasting menu that pays tribute to the mango – with flavours from every region of India.

Jamavar, Address Residences Opera District, available in May, starts at Dhs425, Tel: (0) 4 553 7852, @jamavardubai

Learning the art of paella at Salero

The Art of Spain: A Spanish Cooking Experience – Paella Masterclass is a limited-edition workshop all about the delightful paella. Learn to make it, eat it, savour it and steep yourself in the traditions of Spanish cuisine.

Salero Tapas & Bodega, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, May 13 and 27, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs300 per person, Tel: (0) 4 409 5888, @salero.dxb

New milkshake flavours at Five Guys

Five Guys UAE is shaking things up this summer with two limited-edition flavours: the tropical Mango Shake and the bold Coffee Milkshake. Handspun, fully customizable, and made with no shortcuts, these new sips join the classic line-up.

Five Guys, across various locations, Dhs25 each, @fiveguysuae

Kodema Workshop at Sekushi

Sekushi is hosting a serene, hands-on Kokedama workshop with botanical artist Nisreen Bashnak of Kaia, where you can craft your own moss-covered plant sculpture in an intimate setting, with skyline views, pink-hued decor, and a side of Happy Hour charm.

Sekushi, Sexy Fish, DIFC, May 28, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs400, Tel: (0) 4 352 7722, @sexyfishdxb

Red Passion Hour at Dalí Supper Club

Dalí Supper Club at Maison Dalí unveils Red Passion Hour – a twist on the well-loved aperitivo. From Monday to Friday, sip Campari-forward cocktails for just Dhs45, paired with luxe bites like quail nuggets and foie gras sliders.

Dalí Supper Club, Maison Dalí, Business Bay, Mon to Fri, 5pm to 7pm, Dhs45 per cocktail, Tel: (0)4 257 9554, @maisondalidubai

Arsty cocktails at LPM

La Petite Maison Dubai has launched a new cocktail menu in the style of a French editorial magazine. The menu embodies LPM’s signature approach to contemporary mixology infused with the essence of the South of France.

La Petite Maison Dubai, DIFC, bar open 12pm to 1am daily, @lpmdubai

For the gluten-frees at BakeMyDay

The BakeMyDay cookies are famous for being absolutely-scumdiddilicious, but they not have gluten-free version of the same euphoric flavours, for everyone should be allowed to enjoy a sweet treat. Say hello to the The Gluten G.

BakeMyDay, order on Deliveroo, Talabat, Careem and Noon, @bakemyday.me

Dubai’s newest food hall at The Link

Culinara Social Dining is the latest addition to The Link’s foodie offerings, and an interesting departure from the ethos of the venue so far, with 12 curated, homegrown concepts filling the space. Discover the lineup here.