After much anticipation, Primark is landing in Dubai…

It’s official – Primark is opening in Dubai, and the opening roll-out will be an incredible three stores in three different locations. Partnering with retail giant Alshaya Group, the apparel brand will be opening doors at the Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif.

Set to launch in the first quarter of 2026, the brand is gearing up to offer insane savings and budget bargains, something it’s known and loved widely for back home in the UK and Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primark (@primark)

The news was confirmed by Alshaya Group CEO John Hadden, livd, on Virgin Radio Dubai’s Kris Fade Show, and he also stated that pricing will stay the same, adding that jeans will start at Dhs50 and T-shirts at Dhs15 – watch us jump for joy, because that means more shopping for us.

The anticipation for the arrival of the brand has been building in the region for a while now, as last September it was announced that Primark, could soon be making its long-awaited debut in the region.

A statement given by Alshaya Group said a strategic partnership has been put in place “to explore opportunities to bring its stores to the Middle East.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Primark (@primark)

You might also like A food hall is coming to the The Link at One&Only One Za'abeel

While the openings in Dubai are slated for early 2026, Primark will be making a regional debut soon, with it’s very first Middle Eastern store to open in Kuwait before the end of 2025, in The Avenues Mall.

The Dublin-born fashion giant first opened its doors 55 years ago and now operates over 450 stores worldwide, with outlets in 15 countries across Europe and boasting 16 stores in the US. Known for its unbeatable combo of on-trend fashion at super affordable prices, Primark is a go-to for everything a family needs, across womenswear, menswear, children’s, homeware, cosmetics, accessories, shoes, and more.

@alshayagroup, @primark

Images: Getty