Culinara Social Dining is the newest food hall addition to The Link…

A food hall will soon open at One&Only One Za’abeel – Culinara Social Dining is the latest addition to The Link’s foodie offerings, and an interesting departure from the ethos of the venue so far.

The city has seen a number of popular celebrity chefs from around the world set up their Dubai outposts at what was one of the most hotly-anticipated dining destinations of last year. However, this new set of openings seems to be championing a more regional pool of culinary talent, with 12 curated, homegrown concepts filling the space.

Among the list, we have, The Dish by Chef Sperxos, a modern taste of Greece, offering dishes like deconstructed lamb loin souvlaki and red-prawns orzo saganaki. Regional powerhouse Chef Reif Othman of Reif Kushiyaki and Hoe Lee Kow will be opening two concepts – SIO Ramen House, serving up slow simmered broths and inventive noodle dishes – and KONA Pizza House – a mish-mash of Japanese and Korean ingredients, put together with Italian tradition.

Restauranteurs Javier de la Flor and Roberto Segura, who helms two hit food hall concepts and two cafe concepts in Dubai, are bringing Crudo Raw Tapas Bar, offering crudo and tapas with locally sourced ingredients. Seiran is all about Persian food, with a focus on charcoal-grilled meats, kebabs, stews and saffron rice, brought to you by veteran restaurateur Masoud Shafie.

At Joumana’s Table, brothers Khaled and Maleck Habib are serving food inspired by the memories of their childhood and their mother’s treasured recipes, passed down through generations. Think slow-cooked stews, expertly chargrilled meats, and golden mezze. Nette is already a Dubai favourite, and is bringing a touch of wellness with a French-Japanese menu rooted in susbtainability.

The Coffee Lab, led by founder Osama Belshalat, is all about coffee and offers expertly roasted speciality coffee, pastries and signature drinks like Spanish cortado and coconut latte. HighBall is the stylish central bar from local hospitality team Tactile Food Group. The innovative menu features house-made infusions, low-ABV selections, and drink collaborations with fellow concepts at The Link.

A little different from the dining concepts, there is ITALTOUCH, a gourmet grocery store by Massimo Vidoni, where guests can shop a range of Italian truffles, artisanal oils, sauces, cheeses, and sustainable caviar, while enjoying indulgent in-store tastings, such as caviar with blinis and crème fraîche. African + Eastern will also have a store, offering fine wines and premium spirits.

Besides the resident concepts, the venue is also offering a calendar of events with themed nights and guest chef appearances. More concepts are yet to be announced, so stay tuned for that. The hall itself is set to open this May, 2025.

@culinaradubai

Images: Supplied