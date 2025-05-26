Click, click, boom…

In case you haven’t tuned in to News Hour in the UAE yet, here’s what’s got everyone talking: Labubus.

“La-what?”, you ask.

Well, these adorable new dolls with disturbingly cute smiles have taken the internet, social media, news headlines, BlackBerry broadcasts, telegrams and fax machines by storm – so to answer the question that’s on your mind: here’s how you can get them.

Images: supplied

The details

The UAE’s winning quick-commerce app, Deliveroo, will handle all the hassle, so you don’t have to waste any time queued-up, pushing your way through, or crowding at stores (or e-stores) to get your hands on one of these trending little collectors’ items. The furry little fellows will now be dropped off by your friendly neighbourhood Deliveroo rider beginning today, May 26.

If you’re really in on the craze and going the collector route, there’s more news: limited labubu blind boxes will drop daily at 4pm on Deliveroo, priced from Dhs280.

A little context

The labubu love spread via social media earlier this month, and here’s what we know: it’s a creation of Hong Kong-born, Netherlands-raised illustrator Kasing Lung, who created the character as part of a cast in The Monsters, a Nordic fairytale series. Throw in an ounce of exclusivity via the marketing team, and ding-ding-ding, we have a winner.

If you’re as old as we are, you’ll remember the tamagotchis – yep, the “virtual pets” that took the world by storm around Y2K – as well as the furby dolls that became a huge global craze shortly after.

So, if you see one of these fresh faces with their upto-no-good grins hanging off a co-worker’s bag, grinning at you on the metro, or serving your lunch (okay that last one’s a stretch), it’s okay to be startled, but fret not – it’s only a harmless little labubu, now available on Deliveroo.

