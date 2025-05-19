Everyone and their moms are talking about the Labubus…

And we’re not exactly sure how we got here. Social media is rife with every category of content starring these dolls, and the comically long lines outside toy stores featuring full grown women (without children in tow) are quite telling of just how strong this wave is.

Popularised by our fellow Gen Z folks, the Labubu is not your typical doll. It looks like a mildly disturbing crossover between a bunny and some kind 0f a sharp-toothed monster, and essentially, they’re collectible keychains. They come in a range of colours, and have individual identities, with different names and facial expressions.

The doll is the creation of Hong Kong-born, Netherlands-raised illustrator Kasing Lung, who created the Labubu as part of a cast of characters in The Monsters, a Nordic fairytale series. The Labubu is just one of the many monsters that inhabits this world and is a sort of cheeky, naughty personality (hence the uniform devillish grins). The entire family of Labubus are female, and while they play pranks and create chaos, they’re meant to be harmless and kind-hearted.

One may not be able to understand why the doll has blown up into such a big trend. Sure, you don’t know which one you’re getting until you open up the package and there’s a whole universe to get through, but still, some netizens think it’s ugly or creepy, and that, my friends, is exactly why.

The fact that Labubus look different, unique, a little strange and out-of-the-box is why everyone is out for one. The appeal lies in the fact that this is not cute – it’s any other variation of cool, edgy, weird, so-on-and-so-forth – the social currency of 21st century popularity. They’ve come to be a sort of high-fashion, luxury accessory, seen on purses, work totes and backpacks, a weird juxtaposition dangling from Birkins, Kellys and Lady Diors, and on the arms of popstars and celebrities.

We’ve seen the manic, frenzy-fuelled eras of the Cabbage Patch Kids and the Tamagotchis. This time around, the adults are the ones buying into the fad – a sign of the times, if you will.

There is also an air of acquired exclusivity – these little things always seem to be sold out; all part of a marketing strategy where limited quantities are supplied into the market at a time – you starve the people, they want more and they want it now. Thanks to this, Labubus are now enjoying collectibles status, being resold on collectibles websites and by third parties for multiple times the price.

It all adds up, creating a sort of club, and if there’s one thing the digital world has cursed us with, that is major FOMO; wanting to be on the inside, with the ones in the know, and that exactly is the anatomy of a trend. I mean, if we’re under-the-table, third-partying these things, you know it’s a real trend.

In the UAE, authorised websites are retailing these for up to Dhs350, which is indeed a massive markup from the original price, but the demand is insanely high, and the people are making their money.

Labubus are available in The Little Things stores across Dubai for the base price of Dhs79.

