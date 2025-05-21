So… when are we off?

Eid Al Adha 2025 is looming and because we aren’t sure of an exact date yet, the question is when is it going to fall and what days will people get off work? Some countries are set to enjoy some nice long holidays during Eid Al Adha this year and we’ve rounded the holiday dates to see who is getting what so far…

Eid Al Adha in Qatar

Qatar has announced a five day break for Eid Al Adha 2025 and public holidays for the festival will begin on the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah, which is also known as Arafah Day which is predicted to be on Thursday, June 5.

Eid Al Adha in Kuwait

Kuwait has announced that as Eid Al Adha is predicted to fall on Friday, June 6, according to astronomical projections by the Al Ojairi Scientific Center.

Kuwait’s Cabinet has announced a suspension of work across all government agencies and public institutions from June 5 to June 9 for Eid Al Adha 2025. Work will resume on Tuesday, June 10. We’ll keep this updated as countries announce their holiday dates, so keep an eye…

What happens when it falls on the weekend?

For those of us who enjoy a two-day weekend, if Eid Al Adha does fall from a Thursday to Sunday, we are technically losing out on two holiday dates. So, the question is…

Do we get an extra day (or days) off? Is any adjustment made?

To rip the bandaid off, the answer is… no.

According to the UAE Cabinet, ‘public holidays that fall on weekends will not be moved or carried forward to a weekday.’

So, it looks like we will only get four days off during Eid Al Adha if it does fall from June 5 to 8, 2025.