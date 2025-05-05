No more sad, stale food court air; only elevated mall dining…

Mall dining has had a revolution of sorts in the past few years. We all remember the days when the food court was the only dining option we had, and we’d sit their with our trays of one of five types of fast food available, surrounded by screaming babies and shopping bags and stale air, and we’d wish, we’d dream 0f better days ahead. Those days are here – now, malls have an amazing variety of elevated offerings. For your next retail therapy session, refuel with this list.

KATA

As far as sushi in the mall goes, Kata really takes the cake. This Japanese restaurant not only has incredibly plated food that will look gorgeous for your socials as the Dubai Fountains go off in the background but Kata where the food looks good, it tastes even better – we promise. And it’s mall dining, which means you can end up here after a day of shopping or just because and it’s all chill. From maki towers to braised short rib, our personal favourite? The mushroom truffle rice pot.

Kata, Waterfront Dining, Dubai Mall, daily, 10am to 12am. @kata.ae

Rosa’s Thai

This beloved UK spot already has a venue in Dubai, but the newest one in Dubai Hills Mall is where you need to be. Serving up hot, delicious and comforting Thai fare, Rosa’s is where you should go if you’re in the mall and need some refuelling post your shopping session. It’s great for dinner or lunch, and they have a huge variety of classics and some great drinks to choose from. Go for the pad thai and the tom yum soup for some staple favourites.

Rosa’s Thai, Dubai Hills Mall, Sun to Thurs, 11am to 11.30pm, Fri and Sat, 11am to 12.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 564 4969, @rosasthaiarabia

Pincode by Kunal Kapur

Upscale Indian, but in a mall? Head over to Pincode, helmed by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur. They call themselves an inspired Indian kitchen, and you’ll find elevated Indian fare from around the country, with a touch of the experimental. The space is cosy, homely and a wonderful break from mall air, dripping old-world charm, the joy of nostalgia and the flavour of heritage. Kunal Kapur is somewhat of a huge name in Indian food, so this one is bound to be a good one.

Pincode by Kunal Kapur, Dubai Hills Mall, daily, 10am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 566 1424, @pincode.uae

Moon Slice

Beloved pizza place Moon Slice has a brand new location in the Dubai Mall, and if you love their pizza, here’s one more reason to have it. The original is a teeny-tiny pizzeria inside Dar Wasl Mall that whips up some delicious and unique artisanal pies, and the new outlet is a more upscale, expanded version, with the same great pizzas and artisanal flavours, just with the signature boujee touch of the Dubai Mall. Pizza and Prada – what’s not to like.

Moon Slice, Dubai Mall, Sun to Thurs, 10am to 12am, Fri to Sat, 10am to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 885 0212, @moonslicepizza

SLRP

If you happen to be in Dubai Mall, there’s one spot to head to: SLRP Ramen. It’s first branch is located in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, but now the celebrated ramen house is closer to home for you to get your ramen fix. Haven’t tried it before? SLRP Ramen is founded by The Lab Holding – the same team behind award-winning 3Fils and Brix Café. So you know it has to be good. If you haven’t visited the OG venue in the capital, all you need to know is that SLRP is known for its dedication to handcrafted ramen.

SLRP Ramen, The District – Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 12am, @slrp.ramen

Eugène Eugène

Hidden away on a rooftop in the Mall of the Emirates, Eugène Eugène is a stunning oasis and greenhouse-inspired French brasserie. Located on the second floor of the Kempinski Hotel, the licensed spot comes from Rikas Group, hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi. By day, Eugène Eugène is the perfect space for an elegant lunch and coffee catch-up, and by night, the glass hideaway transforms into a captivating, candle-lit dining room ideal for late-night cocktails.

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha. Daily 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 379 8963, @eugeneeugenedubai

Mausam

Step into Mausam, where India’s rich tapestry of seasons and festivals comes alive on your plate. This North Indian eatery offers a menu that evolves with nature’s rhythms, delivering fragrant spices and vibrant flavors in a setting that feels both cosy and evocative of India’s diverse heritage. A delightful escape from the mall’s bustle, Mausam invites you to savour the soul of India, inspired by the very best of the country’s seasons.

Mausam, Dubai Mall, daily, 10am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 438 4001, @mausamdubai

Asma

Asma is a contemporary Middle Eastern spot created by three Emirati sisters, offering an updated take on traditional flavors. The menu is pan-regional, drawing inspiration from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and beyond. It’s not flashy, but confident — dishes are rooted in memory, plated with restraint. The interiors match the tone: elegant but low-key. Service is swift, and the vibe is casual yet composed. Asma quietly delivers some of the most assured regional cooking in the mall.

Asma, Dubai Mall, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sun, 10am to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 394 0646, @asmarestaurant

Table Otto

Table Otto, located in Fashion Avenue, offers a fusion of Italian and French cuisines in a brasserie-inspired setting. Founded by Kuwaiti chef Faisal Al Nashmi, the restaurant emphasizes simplicity and detail in its dishes. The menu features items like truffled mushroom risotto and brick-oven pizzas, alongside inventive starters such as Texas Toast Beef Bites. The interior combines art deco elements with modern touches, creating a relaxed yet refined atmosphere.

Table Otto, Dubai Mall, Mon to Thurs, 9am to 12am, Fri to Sat, 9am to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 266 8169, @tableotto.ae

Tang Town

Tang Town draws inspiration from the banquet dining days of China and offers a luxury dining experience that is as unique as it is premium, belonging to the Tang Dynasty, which was once the most romantic, prosperous and flourishing era of Chinese history. This is all about authentic Chinese fare, made with rare ingredients and offering a taste of regional specialties from Canton, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing.

Tang Town, Dubai Mall, daily, 1oam to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 431 2888, @tangtown_dubai

XU

XU in Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is that type of fine dining you don’t generally find in malls. Serving Cantonese fare, this is a glamorous, sultry space, draped in shades of ruby, illuminated by the warm amber glow of lanterns. XU gives off a late night feeling, and this is one spot you can come to outside of your shopping escapades in Mall of the Emirates. Read our review here.

Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 6pm until late, Tel: (0)4 394 6252, @xurestaurantdubai

