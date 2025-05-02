May the Force be with you…

Star Wars fans in Dubai, this one’s for you. May 4th is considered a pretty important day for Star Wars enthusiasts for, well… hopefully obvious reasons. But for those of you who don’t get it… May the 4th be with you kinda sounds like ‘May the Force be with you,’ – a very important line from the original 1977 movie that launched George Lucas’ space opera.

You may already have added some of our suggestions from things to do in Dubai this week to your list, but slot some time in to do these cool Star Wars-related activities.

Here are 4 cool ways to celebrate Star Wars this weekend

Events

Star Wars X Lego

The Lego Certified Stores is hosting what it calls ‘the biggest event in the galaxy’ at Mall of the Emirates on Sunday, May 4. All Lego and Star Wars fans in Dubai are encouraged to come dressed in their favourite Star Wars character and join in on the celebrations. We can expect an exclusive reveal where you will be one of the first to witness an exclusive 2025 edition LEGO Star Wars set with a limited edition collectible gift. Other activities include intergalactic competitions (involving LEGO, duh) where you can win some pretty cool prizes. The event begins at 10am. If you love Lego as much as we do, take note that any purchases made on May 4 will be delivered for free.

RSVP here.

Lego Certified Store, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, May 4, 10am to 12pm. @legostoresme

Comicave at Dubai Outlet Mall

Pop culture enthusiasts, make a beeline to the Dubai Outlet Mall Dome Area on May 3 and 4 for two days of comics, gaming, and galactic adventures. The event is free to attend and promises plenty of entertainment.

You will also be treated to free comic book giveaways (think exclusive titles and collector’s editions as part of the global Free Comic Book Day initiative). International comic artists from major publishing houses including Marvel and DC Comics will also be present for meet-and-greet sessions, live signings, and art demonstrations.

And on May 4, there will be Star Wars cosplay encounters, where attendees can meet and snap photos with professional cosplayers portraying iconic heroes and villains from a galaxy far, far away. There will also be Star Wars themed board games, card games and more.

Visit comicave.com or @ComicaveUAE to find out more

Road trip

We always knew the force is strong with Abu Dhabi, but did you know the planet of Jakku – where we first meet Rey (Daisy Ridley), the central protagonist of the final Star Wars Trilogy – is actually Abu Dhabi? Or at least that’s where those scenes were filmed. Abu Dhabi actually gets a name check in the movie too; during a conversation with companion Finn (John Boyega), Rey refers to a location called ‘Liwa Outpost.’ Speaking on the location, director JJ Abrams stated, “Filming in Abu Dhabi was an incredible thing. Star Wars is a Western and a fairy tale, and shooting in Abu Dhabi was just that!”

So if you want to celebrate Star Wars, round up your mates and make a road trip out to the Liwa / Rub’ al Khali desert.

Watch the films series on Disney+

If you want to fall in love with the Star Wars series all over again, cancel all your plans, order in junk food, lock your doors and silence your phone, and watch the entire film series. It is available on Disney+ for your binge-watching pleasure.

The main canon of the franchise currently stands at twelve films, and while you may be tempted to just switch to your favourite from the list to start your marathon off, consider switching things up a bit.

Online you will find different ways to watch the series, meaning you don’t have to watch it in the way they were produced. This being said though, many would argue that it was this precise sequence that made millions of people fall in love with the saga. However, do what you think is best. All that matters is that you have a grand time.

We shall leave you with a joke (which we stole from the interwebs…) regarding this…

Why did Episodes 4, 5, and 6 come before 1, 2 and 3?

Because in charge of directing, Yoda was.

Images: Unsplash