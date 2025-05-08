Temps are getting hotter but so are the events in Dubai, things to do this weekend sorted…

May is here and there are lots of things to do in Dubai this weekend to kick off the month. Night swimming, new takeaways, and some amazing culinary deals…

Friday, May 2

Go night swimming in Atlantis The Royal

If you love swimming but aren’t too keen on braving the heat, a night swim is your best bet. Post sundown, Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is inviting guests for a dip in its iconic sky pool. The Moonlight Sessions, as it is aptly named, returns Thursday, May 1, 2025. The deal takes place from Thursday to Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm. There is a Dhs300 minimum spend per person for a spot at Lotus Bar, but if you want pool access, you can get a single lounger for Dhs300 which includes pool access. For more information, or to make a booking, visit this link here.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, prices from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

Dance to Sigala

Sigala is coming to Barasti this Friday and while there are lots of gigs in Dubai this weekend, however the huge name of Sigala is not one to be missed.

The night in Barasti will be inspired by the legendary Café Mambo Ibiza, the event starts with chill sunset grooves, leading into high-energy sets from KC Lights and Barasti’s resident DJ. As the night unfolds, Sigala will take the stage, delivering his signature mix of house beats, singalong anthems, and that unstoppable summer festival vibe.Doors open at 6pm, and general admission starts at Dhs75, offering access to the beachfront experience. For those looking to elevate their night, the brunch package at Dhs295 includes three hours of unlimited drinks and a delicious bite from 9pm to midnight. For the best seats in the house, VIP tables are available too with premium views, personalised service, and an exclusive party experience. Book tickets here.

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, May 2, doors 6pm, general admission Dhs75, brunch package Dhs295. Tel: +971 (0)56 992 2847 @barastibeach

Saturday, May 3

Try out the new Huqqabaz Downtown

Even though the fountains may be closed for renovation, and there’s a new display about to arrive to entertain us instead, you can still thoroughly enjoy nights in downtown Dubai and what better place to do it than a new restaurant? Huqqabaz just opened in Souk Al Bahar and it has the most stunning views of the Burj Khalifa, an unbelievably tasty menu and cool vibes. See you there…

Huqqabaz Souk Al Bahar, Downtown, open 24/7, @huqqabazsoukalbahar

See Rampa live

Pacha ICONS at FIVE LUXE is bringing out the big names this Saturday, May 3, and the lineup is not playing around: Rampa (Keinemusik royalty), Benji B (your favourite DJ’s favourite DJ), and Anrey (deep, emotional – all the good stuff) are all due to perform.

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR. Saturday, May 3, 7pm onwards, tickets are starting at Dhs500 for dancefloor access, VIP tables from Dhs2,500. dubai.platinumlist.net @playapachadubai

Bring the kids to Global Village for free

Global Village UAE is sadly coming to an end on May 11, 2025, but if you have little ones, we have great news as the family destination has just announced that they can enter for free. Global Village announced the news on their official Instagram with the news that children ages 12 and under can enter for free until the end of Season 29.

Sunday, May 4

Try out INA at J1 Beach

INA is here – the highly-anticipated fire-cooking concept at J1 Beach just touched down, and it’s bringing the renowned Chef Glen Ballis to Dubai to bring the venue to life. INA will complete the circle of 13 restaurants at J1, a beachfront destination unlike any other in the city. This is the perfect time to open the venture, as guests will be able to enjoy the full potential of the restaurant with outdoor seating built for the winter months, with an open-air retractable roof, from where they will be able to view the industrial-style grill directly, located off of the main dining space.

INA, J1 Beach. @ina.Dubai

Get a cheeky new takeaway

Vancouver-inspired Soyfish has swam onto Deliveroo in Dubai, so if you’re not into cooking this weekend, or not into heading out but you want to feel a little fancy, with some gorgous sushi they have 50 per cent off as an introductory offer for this weekend (May 3 and 4).

Enjoy Culinary Month

There are some amazing deals in Dubai for culinary celebrations, whether it’s culinary week or culinary month. Fairmont The Palm are celebrating their first culinary month for May and they have amazing offers in each of their restaurants. The Lazy Susan Menu at BA Boldly Asian is such a great deal. For starters, share some small plates, then enjoy a warming soup, for mains you can choose between sweet & sour chicken, miso cod, or fiery szechuan mapo tofu, then enjoy a dessert for only Dhs149 per person. Food is always a good option if you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend

BA Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm, May 1 to 31, Sunday to Thursday, Dhs149 per person, @ba.boldlyasian