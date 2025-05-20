Eat your way to the end of this foodie week…

Dubai is all about good food, good mood, which is exactly why these fun, foodie events in Dubai will keep you busy, full and happy to the end of the week. These are new, exclusive or limited-time foodie events in Dubai that you need to savour right here, right now. Take your pick from the list.

Saicho x Kinoya

This limited-time-only menu is all that non-alcoholic goodness – think Saicho’s premium single-origin sparkling teas alongside three specially curated dishes at Kinoya. A one-of-a-kind non-alcoholic pairing, the menu is available all day from May 23 to 25, with each pairing priced individually.

Kinoya, The Onyx Tower 2, The Greens, May 23 to 25, 2025, all day, starts at Dhs35, Tel: (0) 4 220 2920, @kinoya.ae

Naughty Pizza x Chef Ali Yazdi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓝𝓪𝓾𝓰𝓱𝓽𝔂 𝓟𝓲𝔃𝔃𝓪 ™️🍕 | DXB 🇦🇪 (@naughtypizza.dxb)



The pizzeria and the burger boss are collaborating for this special menu – the burger pizzas, a crossover featuring Naughty Pizza’s signature dough wrapped around Chef Yazdi’s signature angus beef patty or chicken cotolette milanese, layered with his special sauces and other additions.

Naughty Pizza, Fri, May 23, Business Bay, Sat, May 24, Dubai Festival City Mall, all day, @naughtypizza.dxb

No Filter Vol. 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Filter – Coffee Club Series (@nofilter.dxb)



More like a fusion of mood for drinks and culture – but you get it. Coffee party connoisseurs No Filter are hosting another one of their amazing caffeinated raves this weekend – takeover at Mara Lounge, Al Wasl, with a stunning line-up of DJs and a few prizes to give away. Limited spots only – don’t miss out.

No Filter Vol. 3, Mara Lounge, Al Wasl, Sat, May 24, 4pm to 8pm, @nofilter.dxb

BrewDog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrewDogBluewaters (@brewdogbluewaters)



Long anticipated, and finally opening – BrewDog is opening this week on May 23 and is perfect for those seeking post-work drinks or a weekend brunch. There will be live music and plenty of late-night energy. There will be lots of entertainment options, from duckpin bowling, and augmented darts.

BrewDog Dubai, Bluewaters Island, JBR, Dubai, open from May 23, 6pm. @BrewDogBluewaters

Robz’ Chef’s Table

Check out this at-home chef’s table experience – 13 courses, priced at Dhs750 per person including non-alcoholic pairing and Dhs850 with wine pairing. The menu is brought to you from the mind of Chef Robin Höfer, German native most recently ex-Ossiano, and features Asian inspiration, German childhood classics and some bangin’ homemade fermentation.

Robz’ Chef’s Table, May 21 and 21, @chefrobinhoefer and @pearll_y, for inquiries and reservations, please send a direct message

Funkcoolio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSTERIA FUNKCOOLIO (@funkcoolio)

Pizza lovers and party people, this one’s for you. Funkcoolio by Chef Akmal Anuar is turning one, and they’re throwing a full-blown birthday bash by the port. Think unlimited pizza slices, laid-back beats, and breezy vibes at La Cote 3, Port De La Mer. It’s the P.P.P – Port, Pizza, Party – and you’re invited to celebrate all things Funkcoolio.

Funkcoolio, La Cote 3, Port De La Mer, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun, May 25, 2pm to 12am, slices at Dhs50, @funkcoolio

Dubai Restaurant Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jun’s (@junsdubai)



Grab the last of the Dubai Restaurant Week deals before they slip away this week. Running until May 25, this is the best way to dine at some of the best, most expensive restaurants in Dubai, but for less. Tuck into two-course lunch and three-course dinner menus for a fraction of the original cost. Discover the participating restaurants here.

Dubai Restaurant Week, across various locations, May 9 to 25

Images: Socials