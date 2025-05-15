Plan ahead…

Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced that heavy vehicle and labour buses’ movements would be restricted in the UAE capital today.

Via X, the official body overseeing traffic and transportation affairs in Abu Dhabi elaborated that heavy vehicle and labour bus movements would be restricted inside Abu Dhabi Island, with a zoomed-in map illustrating the areas that would be affected.

Images: Abu Dhabi Mobility via X

The traffic restrictions will be applicable from noon today (May 15) and will be lifted at 2pm tomorrow.

As such, Abu Dhabi motorists are advised to exercise caution while on the roads, and plan their routes ahead with an emphasis on safety.

Also…

Abu Dhabi Maritime has announced that Rabdan Marina, Rabdan Slipway and Al Bateen Slipway will be closed today and tomorrow (retail stores shall remain open). Facility operations will resume on Saturday, May 17.