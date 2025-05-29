It’s time to pack your bags; we are off to the Philippines…

The Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi has announced two distinct visa-free entry categories for Indian passport holders.

14 days in paradise

Indian citizens can now enjoy a visa-free stay in the Philippines for up to 14 days, exclusively for tourism purposes. This entry is non-extendable and cannot be converted into any other visa category. Eligible travellers must meet the following criteria:

Tourist vibes only: This entry is for tourism purposes.

Passport check: Your passport should be valid for at least 6 months after your planned departure date.

Where you staying? Make sure you’ve got your accommodation booked and confirmed.

Show me the money: You’ll need proof that you can fund your trip — think recent bank statements or an employment certificate.

Return flight, sorted: A confirmed return or onward ticket is a must.

Clean record: You shouldn’t have any negative immigration history in the Philippines.

One-time entry: This visa-free entry isn’t extendable and can’t be converted into any other type.

Airport-ready: It’s valid for entry through major international airports (like Manila, Cebu, etc.).

30 days in paradise

If you’re an Indian citizen and already hold a valid visa or residency from any of these countries: Australia, Japan, USA, Canada, any Schengen nation, Singapore, or the UK — you’re in for a treat.

You can now enjoy up to 30 days of visa-free entry to the Philippines!

All you need? A valid visa or residence permit from one of the above countries.

Perfect for a tropical escape, spontaneous getaway, or beach-hopping adventure, now’s the time to book those flights and say hello to island life!

Image: Unsplash