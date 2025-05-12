Nurses can now get a UAE Golden Visa
This Golden Visa decision was announced on International Nurses Day…
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has announced that golden visas will be given to nursing staff employed with Dubai Health, who have served for more than 15 years.
The decision was announced on International Nurse’s Day, observed annually on May 12, and recognises their invaluable contributions to the community and their crucial role of taking care of the residents of Dubai.
It was reported by Gulf News that Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that nursing staff in Dubai are at the forefront of the healthcare system in the emirate and they are crucial in realising and promoting the vision of a healthier society and improved quality of life. He commended their dedication to patient care and commitment to the well-being of others, affirming that Dubai values excellence and honours those who serve with dedication.
It was first in 2019 that the UAE introduced a landmark golden visa, granting exceptional talents the ability to live and work in the country under their own sponsorship through a 10-year renewable visa. It has since expanded to include other criteria, so a variety of people can apply.