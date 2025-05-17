Acclaimed chef Syrco Bakker is raising the stakes in RAK…

There’s much discussion surrounding the transformation of Ras Al Khaimah’s hotel landscape, spearheaded by the upcoming Wynn Marjan Island. But a quieter revolution is also happening in the emirate’s restaurant scene. And leading the way is Farmhouse by Syrco, where acclaimed Dutch chef Syrco Bakker is now at the helm of The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert’s signature restaurant.

The rustic-luxe restaurant, overlooking a watering hole where Arabian oryx and gazelles regularly stop by, is lovely and serene – a fitting destination for an elevated farm-to-table concept. Inside, wooden beams, oversized vases filled with pampas and shelves laden with jars lean into the farmhouse theme. Outside, the terrace features a firepit, a bar, and lots of seating.

The menu is concise and focuses heavily on locally and sustainably sourced ingredients. As well as the regular a la carte, there’s a special menu for meats and another one for seasonal specials.

The heirloom tomato salad (Dhs90) uses juicy local tomatoes and pairs them with creamy burrata and a zesty vinaigrette to make a simple dish sing. From the specials, the BBQ grilled prawns (Dhs110) are a dish we wish could make it onto the permanent menu – full of flavour, deliciously meaty, and simply served in a punchy harissa. From the steaks, we venture further afield with a Wagyu striploin from New South Wales (Dhs350), Australia, an example of Syrco’s commitment to the highest quality – responsibly sourced – ingredients. It arrives perfectly cooked, tender and juicy, although the side of beef parmentier, a rich stew topped with mashed potato foam, feels unnecessary. We’re glad to have ordered a side of fries (Dhs45) that feels more like a natural pairing.

For dessert, the light and prettily plated berries (Dhs65) features crunchy meringue, creamy citrus mousse and a sweet berry compote and makes for a refreshing end to the meal.

Verdict: Local flavours get an innovative upgrade in a unique desert setting.

Farmhouse by Syrco, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, 5.30pm to 11pm, Mon to Fri and Sun, 1pm to 4pm and 5.30pm to 11pm Sat. @farmhousebysyrco