Ooh this sounds fun…

Ripe Market is a gorgeous spot for residents and tourist’s alike. During the winter, you’ll find it at its home in Academy Park, however now as the summer is heating up, and quick, Ripe Market moves inside, this summer it has a new home. From May 25 to September 28, you’ll be able to find the market at The Roast by Bubbalicious every Sunday. The Roast takes place from 1pm to 4pm at Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina however the market will be there for an extra hour for you to browse as you please.

Away from the heat, the collaboration will be hosted indoors and guests can enjoy browsing a curated lineup of homegrown brands, offering everything from jewelry, home décor, and beachwear to kids’ fashion, accessories, and more.

As an added treat, anyone who books The Roast by Bubbalicious and quotes “The Ripe Market” will receive a free upgrade from the soft beverage package to the house beverage package. You can book online here.