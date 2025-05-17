From roasts to a brunch by the pool…

Who says brunches are only for Saturdays? Not us. These Sunday brunches in Dubai are the perfect way to celebrate life. Double down from a Saturday brunch and carry on on Sunday. We won’t judge you.

Here are the best Sunday brunches in Dubai for 2025.

Al Nafoorah

Take a trip to the heart of Lebanon every Sunday with the Cedar Brunch by Al Nafoorah. A truly nostalgic brunch experience headlined by traditional mezze, mixed grills and kunafa – among other delicacies. Lebanese music and drinks, featuring a Kanoun player, round out the special brunch offering.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs175 children five to 12. Tel: (800) 323 232. @alnafoorahdubai

Alaya

Enjoy a BBQ on one of two of Alaya’s Middle Eastern-inspired terraces. The relaxed Sunday brunch in the heart of DIFC is an invitation to dine on mezze and mixed grill platters paired with free-flowing drinks.

Gate Village, DIFC, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs429 soft, Dhs629 house, Dhs729 premium, 50 per cent off children six to 12. Tel: (0)4 570 6289. alayarestaurants.com

Alici

Alici on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant hosts a double brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs195 children four to 12. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Andaliman

Bringing a taste of Bali to an urban setting at One&Only One Za’abeel is Andaliman’s Sunday brunch. Taking place from 1pm to 4pm, the Andaliman Sunday brunch invites guests to step into a tropical paradise where the scents of Indonesian cuisine blend seamlessly with the enchanting décor and lush poolside greenery. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, a live DJ spins soulful rhythms.

One&Only One Za’abeel, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs245 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs99 children seven to 12. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @andalimandubai

Armani/Mediterraneo

This Sunday brunch is an invitation to travel the Mediterranean, taking you from Italy’s Amalfi coast to the French Riviera, Greek tavernas or Spanish tapas bars. Expect a coast-to-coast selection of dishes, and don’t miss stopping by the fresh seafood bar and carving station. For little ones, there’s a dedicated kids’ table with a chocolate fountain as the sweet centrepiece.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs549 sparkling, Dhs699 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. @armanihoteldxb

Arrogante

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon feast with La Dolce Domenica Sunday brunch. Traditional dishes include a fresh salad station to start, a la carte choice of main and dessert to end things on a sweet note. Perfect for families, there’s pizza making for children and an ice-cream station.

Address Residences, Dubai Opera District, Downtown, Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs425 premium. Tel: (0)4 570 3653. @arrogantedubai

Be Beach

A stunning afternoon of fun in the sun awaits at Be Beach. Gaze out over the Dubai Marina skyline while dining on a menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes from live cooking stations and free-flowing drinks.

Dubai Harbour, Sun, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs435 premium. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Bla Bla Dubai

The ultimate Sunday indulgence takes place at Bla Bla’s poolside brunch. Dive into a range of dishes and unlimited house drinks while listening to DJ and enjoy roaming entertainment. Your sun lounger is included.

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Bombay Borough

This all-day Indian bar and eatery in DIFC invites you to enjoy a four-course menu of modern Indian dishes, from small plates and smoky grills to flavourful desserts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks. Pre-book to avail a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

Gate Village, DIFC, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house. Tel: (0)54 995 8296. @bombayborough_uae

Bubbalicious (The Roast)

Hosted in the grand surroundings of Mina’s Kitchen, The Roast by Bubbalicious offers several carvery options, plus whole suckling pig, seafood, shepherd’s pie, charcuterie, a fish ‘n’ chips stand, and a range of drinks carts and pop-up bars serving up gin cocktails, bubbly, and espresso martinis.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 premium, Dhs175 children six to 12. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In alfresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs365 house. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

Chez Wam

If you don’t go to brunch at this St Regis Gardens gem for chef Hadrien’s all-star menu, go for the retro tunes, putting the fun into Sunday afternoons with hits that you’ll love singing along to. Interactive additions include a song request sheet and a DIY Bloody Mary station.

St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs365 soft, Dhs505 house, Dhs725 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

Cielo

Round out the weekend with brunch at Cielo. Gaze out to the Arabian Gulf from a table on the terrace and enjoy a beachside BBQ, paella station and free-flowing drinks. Complimentary beach access is a welcome bonus.

FIVE LUXE, JBR, Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. luxejbr.fivehotelsresorts.com

El Sur

Long-standing Spanish haunt El Sur hosts its Sunday siesta brunch featuring a delicious selection of tapas, followed by paella to share with friends & family over a glass of Spanish red.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 soft, Dhs225 house. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Eugène Eugène

Dining at the stunning brasserie, Eugène Eugène, on the second floor of Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is a treat. Every Sunday from noon to 4pm, indulge in the Greenhouse Brunch, offering a lush escape within the city The menu draws inspiration from French family lunches, where get-togethers evolve around large dishes placed at the centre of the table.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sun, 12pm to 4pm (three-hour package), Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs625 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Jun’s

Chef Kelvin Leung and his team invite you to enjoy a weekend lunch of two options: go a la carte and pair it with a drinks package, or go for a set menu of their favourites in a more traditional brunch package.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs435 soft, Dhs515 house, Dhs595 Prosecco, Dhs835 Champagne, drinks-only packages from Dhs110. Tel: (0)4 457 6035. @junsdubai

Koko Bay x Iris

Dubai’s perennially popular bar Iris takes over the boho-chic Koko Bay every Sunday for a beach brunch that brings the vibes to Palm West Beach. From 1pm to 5pm, expect Iris’ resident DJs paired with foodie favourites from both venues served up at live food stations.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs390 wine, Dhs550 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

La Cantine du Faubourg

La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes via a DJ.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sun, noon to 5pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs510 house, Dhs755 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

This family-friendly brunch invites you to a Saturday afternoon on the sand while dining on a set menu of Hellenic cuisine. From sizzling grilled meats to fresh Mediterranean sides, it’s all served up to the sounds of an acoustic guitarist.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs210 food only, Dhs360 house (two-hour drinks package). Tel: (0)52 925 0736. @lagunabeachdubai

Lakeview

For family-friendly afternoons, head to this scenic spot by the Creek for a Sunday roast, foodie favourites, and movies playing on large screens to keep little ones entertained.

Dubai Creek Resort, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs165 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs85 children six to 12. Tel: (0)4 602 1524. @lakeviewdubai

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Three courses and an open bar, at The Maine, guests will start their experience with shucked oysters, fish tacos and tuna tartare. For the main course, there’s options like prawns a la plancha, NY sirloin and The Maine burger, and sides like house salad and the What’s On fave, the charred Brussels sprouts. Expect a fully open bar, featuring a variety of specialty bloody Marys that you’ll only find at The Maine.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs440. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Mayabay

Nestled in the corner of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, MayaBay offers an eclectic Asian-inspired brunch with multiple choices of starters, main courses and desserts along with free-flowing dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun noon to 3pm, Dhs425 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Mimi Kakushi

Mimi Kakushi is styled with the art, elegance and ethereal glamour of 1920s Osaka — a sparkling homage to the golden age of jazz that serves up some of the most incredible plates of Japanese food you’re likely to find in the region. One of the restaurant’s most popular weekly fixtures is the double serving of weekend brunch. The Sunday session offers a slow and sophisticated affair, a dining adventure that features velvety slithers of wagyu beef tataki; precision marinated miso black cod; and the perennial crowd favourite of grilled tiger prawn. For refined refreshments, the piano-bar serves special cocktails from the officially recognised Best Bar in the Middle East (and No. 40 in the world).

Mimi Kakushi, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeira, Sat & Sun (entertainment only on Sat), three hours between 12pm to 4pm, soft Dhs435, house Dhs599 and Dhs765 for champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Miya

Indulge in a vibrant afternoon filled with Greek cuisine, curated entertainment, and a lively atmosphere at this pretty Greek eatery overlooking the Arabian Gulf. While adults enjoy live music on the ground floor, children can revel in colorful face painting and cooking classes on the first floor. The dishes range from flavourful mezze and zucchini carpaccio to shrimp saganaki and chicken souvlaki.

Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs590 premium, Dhs175 children. Tel: (0)4 564 0008. @miya.dubai

Moli by Shi

Gourmands can look forward to three hours of daring pan-Asian dishes at MOLI by Shi’s Sunday brunch. Think crispy duck bao buns, a live station carving Peking duck, and main courses of curry chicken and kung pao sole fish.

Dubai Hills Business Park, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house. Tel: (0)4 276 3338. @molidubai

Mowsem

Unicorns, singing princesses, magicians and wizards – the brand-new Imagination Sunday Brunch at Mowsem in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the new family brunch in town. As the kids are thoroughly entertained all afternoon, adults can dig into Chef Christian’s big buffet.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling, Dhs100 children six to 11. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

Nikki Beach

Amazing Sundays is the Nikki Beach party renowned around the world, and in Dubai it’s an all-singing, all-dancing affair in the restaurant. Resident DJs spin lively tunes, Mediterranean and Japanese dishes are served buffet style, and the dancers and musicians make sure everyone has an unforgettable afternoon. Post-brunch pool access is subject to availability.

Pearl Jumeira, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs950 premium, Dhs200 children six to 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

Nuska

The Rośe Weekend lunch at this Burj Al Arab-facing beachfront spot serves up a three-course menu of a cold seafood platter, grilled baby chicken and a platter of desserts. It’s available Saturday and Sunday alongside three hours of unlimited rośe and house beverages.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs495. Tel: (800) 323232. @nuskadubai

Pierchic

Be transported to the flavourful streets of Italy at this stalwart overwater restaurant on the Jumeirah shorefront. Sundays are for sharing-style menus of chef Beatrice Segoni’s much-loved dishes and live music from a three-piece band.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sun, 1pm to 2.45pm, Dhs270. Tel: (800) 323232. @pierchicdubai

Rockfish

The beachfront seafood restaurant offering Mediterranean classics and a panoramic view of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah invites guests to its new seafood brunch.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs459 soft, Dhs559 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (800) 323 232. @rockfishdubai

Seagrill Bistro

Sit back and be transported to the Mediterranean at this stalwart restaurant at Fairmont The Palm. On Sundays, a spread of hearty dishes on offer includes beef Wellington, a Sunday roast and pork charcuterie, all concluding with the grand baked Alaska.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs205 soft, Dhs209 house. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @fairmontthepalm

Surf Club

At West Palm Beach bar Surf Club, guests can enjoy live entertainment, a chic cocktail station and a gourmet live oyster bar, every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, followed by an after party from 5pm till late.

West Palm Beach, Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Tamoka

Make the most of the final weeks of beach weather with an outdoor brunch at this elevated South American restaurant’s Sabroso Sunday brunch. On the foodie front, think hearty grills and fresh ceviches, while live Colombian entertainment and gorgeous views create a lovely sun-soaked ambience.

The Ritz-Carlton, JBR, Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs349 soft, Dhs490 house. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai

TerraMar

On the rooftop of Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, TerraMar offers a lazy Sunday rooftop BBQ with a view. From 1pm to 4pm, pair it with free-flowing drinks, which includes cocktails and sparkling wine in the house package.

Marriott Al Jaddaf, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs320 house, Dhs620 Champagne. Tel: (0)50 934 4357. @terramardubai

Zest

Embark on a culinary journey across Italy at Zest’s all-day dining restaurant every Sunday at the luxurious One&Only The Palm. The family-style brunch, or la Domenica Italiana as it is affectionately known, features sharing starters, a hearty pasta and traditional Italian desserts.

One&Only The Palm, Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 spritzes, Dhs185 children five to 12. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @oothepalm