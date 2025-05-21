Sheikh Hamdan shared a sweet greeting to his twins on their big day…

On May 20, 2021 HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai announced the birth of twins, a boy and a girl, on his social media channel to the world. And yesterday, Tuesday, May 20, the adorable Rashid and Shaikha turned four – time does indeed fly.

Sheikh Hamdan shared heartwarming birthday wishes on his official Instagram account stories to his 17 million followers on the happy occasion. He posted what appears to be an animated video of himself playing chess with his son and taking his daughter for a stroll in a park with the Burj Khalifa in the background.

The video also included a compilation of animated photographs previously shared by him during family vacations of the two little ones with their father. The video ended with a written message – “Happy Birthday, Shaikha and Rashid.”

The real stars of the celebration were the personalised versions of the viral Dubai chocolate, featuring the names of the twins and birthday greetings. Sheikh Hamdan shared a glimpse of the custom Fix chocolate bars in the kunafa flavour, with special covers designed for the twins. The bar for Shaikha had purple motifs and delicate pink butterflies, and the bar for Rashid had what looked like a desert landscape with a green Nissan Patrol and two falcons perched on top.

Sheikh Hamdan is very active on his social media account @faz3 where he shares snippets of his life here in the UAE and around the world. Here are some other sweet moments on Instagram with his Sheikh Hamdan’s twins.

Visiting a friend at the stables

Holidaying in Mauritius

Elephant watching on a safari

Walking hand in hand

House hunting?

At the stables

Enjoying the snow in France

Visiting the giraffes

Celebrating UAE National Day

