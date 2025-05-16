Short+Sweet is for all the theatre fiends…

They call it the biggest little play festival in Dubai – Short+Sweet Dubai is back this year for another season, after several successful runs over 13 years, bringing you one of the world’s largest 10-minute play festivals.

The festival features over 300 actors, writers, and directors, this festival is a celebration of creativity, diversity, and powerful storytelling, done in bite-size.

Experience big stories in small packages, performed in 8 different languages, representing a mix of cultures and perspectives. From monologues to musicals, comedies to dramas, there’s something for all.

Taking place at The Junction at Alserkal Avenue, a hub for live theatre and performing arts, the festival features 70+ original plays, each 10 minutes long. It will run till June 1, and tickets are available to purchase on Platinumlist. We’re about halfway through the run, but there’s loads more plays left to discover.

In a format like this, every second on the stage counts, and the message is swiftly delivered, but with a big impact. If you’re a live theatre enthusiast, this is exactly what you need to keep yourself busy this summer.

Short+Sweet, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, until June 1, tickets at Dhs120, @shortnsweetdxb

