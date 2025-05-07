Bookings are now available…

From palaces with private beaches to underwater floating villas, The World Island is one of Dubai’s very many megaprojects. Set in the Arabian Gulf, this cluster of manmade islands forms the shape of the world. One of the huge projects set within this megaproject is The Heart of Europe, an island home to a number of hotels, including the Cote d’Azur and voco Monaco Dubai, with several more in the works. And we have an update for you as another exclusive venture has opened: Sweden Beach Palace.

The venue is developed by the Kleindienst Group and offers up a one-of-a-kind space packed with luxury, privacy, and, of course, those stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

It is a perfect location to book out for all your exclusive events, from weddings, coporate retreats, brand launches and milestone events.

The details

Sweden Beach Palace is home to just nine palatial beachfront homes on the entire island. Each spans more than 21,000 square feet and blends Scandinavian design with touches of Middle Eastern opulence. Inside, you will be treated to interiors decorated by Bentley Home.

Each villa will offer seven bedrooms, a rooftop terrace, and a private infinity pool. Each palace can host up to 300 guests.

Host an event here, and you can tailor it just the way you want. Barefoot ceremony on the private beach? Sure. An unforgettable night under the stars? Done.

The whole experience brags opulence, from the arrival by private yacht or chartered boat to the Michelin-level catering, on-site spa with snow room, and more.

Commenting on the opening, Sneden Lobo, Director of Events, stated, ‘It’s luxurious, yes, but it’s also deeply personal. It’s for people who want to celebrate life’s big moments in a setting that feels entirely their own.’

For more information, visit thoe.com/sweden

Images: Sweden Beach Palace and The Heart of Europe