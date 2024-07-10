Teleport to Spain…

Located a short distance by speedboat from Jumeirah Fishing Village is The Heart of Europe, a multi-billion dollar project on The World Islands. We can currently enjoy a getaway at the voco Monaco Dubai and Anantara World Islands Resort, but a new hotel is emerging – Marbella Resort Hotel, Vignette Collection by IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Here’s what we know about this Spanish-inspired hotel

The luxury hotel will be IHG Hotels and Resorts’ first Vignette Collection on the World Islands. The one-billion five-star hotel will brag gardens, sunken courtyards, citrus and olive groves and more bringing Spanish living to the huge Dubai megaproject.

The hotel will be surrounded by nine different coral reefs spanning half a million square metres. It will house over 30 different types of fish including angelfish, anemonefish, lionfish, and green turtles.

If you think that’s unique, there will also be a one-kilometre-long raining street around the hotel which will bring a cooling downpour to the streets every few minutes.

From the 150 rooms, you can pick from suites, chalets or cabanas that face the sea, the snow plaza or the famous raining street.

The Spanish vibes continue into authentic European cuisines at the hotel’s six restaurants. At Descanso, you can enjoy live cooking stations and signature sangrias; at Casa Bougainville, there’s delicate tapas and at The Citrus Gem you can find light bites, pastries and authentic Spanish coffee.

Want to dine with your toes in the sand? Arenda Dorada which means beautiful sand will be the hotel’s beach and pool restaurant bringing the mood and vibes of the idyllic beach clubs of Marbella to Dubai.

Thought the raining street was fun? The hotel will also brag a Snow Plaza where there will be snow all year long. Here, you will also find the Challet Sierra which will create an authentic après-ski ambience.

Lastly, the crème de la crème of the gastronomy offerings, is the Carmen Amaya Bodega bar. Named after the famous Spanish Flamenco dancer, the passion behind the traditional dance comes to life here immersing you in an authentic Spanish Bodega Bar experience.

For its guests seeking wellness time out, the hotel also brings signature spa offerings for a truly unforgettable Spanish escape.

The hotel is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

thoe.com

Images: Supplied