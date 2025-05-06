Shear indulgence awaits…

Self-care, personalised service, a new you – whatever your goal might be, chances are a visit to the capital’s top barbershops have crossed your mind. Well, look no further – here are 5 of the best barbershops in Abu Dhabi.

Chaps & Co

Coming up on ten years in business in the big ’25, this classy barbershop in the Abu Dhabi EDITION is known as much for its memorable branding, haircare services and treatments, as it is for its roster of skilled stylemasters. With five in neighbouring Dubai and two new international locations in Riyadh and on New York’s Broadway Ave., the interiors of the Abu Dhabi iteration feature an artistic spread of barbershop-themed elements including straight razors on the walls, mood lighting and and luxurious retro chaits. A classic haircut comes at Dhs135 and a traditional hot showel shave is priced at Dhs110, alongside several options that will give you the fade you seek. They also offer hair colour and keratin treatments, and for those. plus an oxygenated bubbles mask (Dhs95) among other treatments that rejuvenate your skin and leave you looking and feeling fantastic.

Chaps & Co, 1st floor The Edition Hotel, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thur 11am to 10pm, Fri 9am to 7pm. Tel: (02) 2080500. @chapsandcobarbershop

LOCAL

Local is one of those barbershops that really give you Abu Dhabi’s signature community feel. With fresh fades, fresh kicks and freshly ground coffee, the super-trendy hairdressers wear their street style all over the walls –Located in one of the capital’s most-loved suburban neighbourhoods, Local’s services begin with a full haircut (described as a 45-minute session) priced at Dhs180, but if a basic back and sides is all you seek, you’ll be fixed up at Dhs135. Kids cuts are priced at Dhs120, and true to the brand, they also offer to do a full deep clean on your prized sneakers while you get your hair sorted. Just book in advance.

LOCAL, Al Zeina Complex, Block C, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 11am to 9pm (closed Mon), Fri to Sat 8am to 10pm. Tel: (02) 5553339. localco.ae

Urban Cuts

It would seem to Abu Dhabi residents like you can’t drive too far in the capital without running into one of their locations, since they’re located in WTC Mall if you’re in the city, at Water’s Edge on Yas in Al Hadeel, at Etihad Towers and also in Al Reef. A gentlemen’s cut will run you about Dhs95, and their focus also lies on community, as their strategic placement would indicate. Children will also love this spot, which offers puzzles, toys and books to make the waiting easier, and way more fun in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere.

Urban Cuts, various locations, Abu Dhabi. @urbancuts_ae

AKIN

AKIN’s first Abu Dhabi outlet at Al Raha beach opened at the turn of the year, and is complemented by gorgeous seaside views and a welcome coffee when you arrive – all making this the ideal spot for a tune up or fresh look. Let their master hairdressers tend to your tresses, give you that ‘gramworthy fade, or deliver the ideal hot towel shave that will leave you looking and feeling like a million bucks. They also stock a great line-up of grooming products and a cool t- shirt collection.

AKIN, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 8pm daily. @akinbarber

KAI Barbershop

This brand-new, refined grooming destination at Yas Acres Golf and Country Club is where expert grooming meets relaxation, and whether it’s sharp cuts, clean shaves, or a complete style transformation delivered with precision and care that you want, this is the place. Let their skilled barbers mastermind your next makeover.

KAI Barbershop, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Fri, 10am to 8pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 7pm. Tel: (0) 50 970 7524. kaibarbershop.ae