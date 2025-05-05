These picnic spots are calling..

Hope you made the most of this winter season – you stayed out as much as possible, making up for all those months you spent hiding from the sun – because it’s gone baby, gone and summer is coming back. There are plenty of super fun ways to savour the last of winter in the Dubai, but what better way to have a good time on your terms than a picnic. Take your pick from these spots.

Hatta Dam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna | Scotland (@lmacleod_)

Believe it or not, this stunning turquoise dam is less than a two-hour drive from Dubai. Surrounded by rocky mountains, you’ll enjoy some spectacular views along the way – don’t forget to bring a picnic to this epic UAE nature spot. To make the most of the calm waters, we recommend renting a kayak or pedal boat. One thing many people visit this stunning rocky landscape for is the hiking, so make sure you take some comfortable shoes and get ready for some breathtaking scenes.

Al Qudra Lake

If you’re looking for the perfect picnic spot, Al Qudra Lake might just be it. These artificial lakes in the heart of Dubai’s desert are best enjoyed in the cooler months when you can camp by the lakefront, take a ride down the Al Qudra Cycling track or enjoy some bites from the food trucks. It’s also a great place to spot native Dubai wildlife in their natural habitat including desert foxes, oryx, and a number of bird species including some on the endangered list, such as the steppe eagle and the Asian houbara.

Zabeel Park

In size, it is equivalent to 45 football pitches and is remarkably tranquil considering its location close to some of Dubai’s busiest intersections. There are barbecue and picnic areas, restaurants and boat rides, a jogging track and fitness centre, botanical and horticultural areas, as well as a cricket pitch that can be booked for matches.

Kite Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kite Beach (@kitebeachdubai) on Aug 28, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

You’ll find the busy Kite Beach under the sail of the Burj Al Arab. From yoga to volleyball and plenty of kite surfing, there’s plenty to do. But it’s not just about water sports – there’s also a beach library, shopping and plenty of food outlets to get your midday snacks. This stunning stretch of beach is one of the few free ones left in Dubai and a great place to bring a picnic, especially during the sunset time.

Safa Park

Its barbecue spots and play areas are some of the best in the city, while grassy lawns cover roughly 80 per cent of the park, as such it is perfect for picnics and social gatherings. One of its greatest draws, however, is a 3.5-kilometre spongy running track, which follows the park’s perimeter. A favourite among Dubai’s running community, it’s hard to beat as a picturesque running course.

Nessnass Beach

Away from some of the more popular strips such as Kite Beach, Nessnass beach is a small sanctuary. This peaceful beach is also home to many kite surfers and kiosks to get drinks and snacks. With the backdrop of many older villas and the skyline of downtown Dubai, this Beach is a perfect place to lounge for an afternoon. With the beach running track passing Nessnass, runners can enjoy this calm beach on their daily runs.

Sunrise Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabeen Prakaz (@praveenprakash.p)



Sort of an open secret, Sunrise Beach is located in Jumeirah and is accessible via a weird turn from the main road to a strip of sand that will take you to the beach. A lot of people come here to spend winter mornings and evenings here and it’s completely unregulated, so much so that there aren’t even any lights along the beach. It’s perfect for those intimate picnics, for a cute date or with friends and with no one around to tell you off, you can stay for as long as you’d like, well into the night.

Al Mamzar Beach Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Mamzar Beach Park (@almamzarbeachpark)

Spread over 99 hectares, it includes four beaches, a large manicured lawn, swimming pools, an amphitheatre, children’s playgrounds, basketball courts, and areas for both football and volleyball. Two highlights, however, are the park’s 28 barbecue areas and a 12-foot concrete half pipe that is hugely popular amongst the city’s skateboard community. Small kiosks selling drinks, ice creams and assorted treats are sprinkled around the park, but it’s picnics and barbecues that are the big draw.

Creek Park

Glorious green lawns, botanical gardens, children’s playgrounds, train rides, barbecue areas, restaurants and burger stalls are just the beginning. Sprinkled throughout what is one of Dubai’s largest parks is a host of unique attractions. There’s a mini golf course and go-kart track, a paved promenade and theatre, and the park’s very own cable car. Suspended 30 meters in the air, the latter runs for 2.3 kilometres along the length of the park and provides wonderful views of Old Dubai’s skyline.

You might also like 6 wellness retreats within a four-hour flight of Dubai

Mushrif Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aventura Parks (@aventuraparks)

First opened in 1974, Mushrif Park is the veritable granddaddy of Dubai’s parks. More a national park than a regular picnic-in-a-green-space kind of place, all of Dubai’s other recreational spots pale in comparison when it comes to scale. It even includes a 35,000 square metre Ghaf tree forest. As with all other parks, Mushrif also features children’s play areas, barbecue spots, restaurants and canteens, but also a train ride, equestrian centre and camel riding.

Images: Supplied