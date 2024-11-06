Perfect for your next long weekend escape…

In today’s fast-paced world, the need for moments of quiet, relaxation, and rejuvenation has never felt so essential. Fortunately for UAE residents, a world of wellness lies within a four-hour flight. From barefoot sanctuaries in the Maldives to eco-luxury escapes nestled within the forests of Sri Lanka, these wellness retreats offer a chance to reset, reconnect, and rediscover the art of true relaxation.

Ananda in the Himalayas, India

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Ananda is a serene sanctuary that brings ancient wellness traditions to the modern seeker. Surrounded by lush forests and overlooking the Ganges river valley, this world-renowned retreat is the perfect place to reconnect with nature and oneself. Offering a harmonious blend of Ayurvedic healing, yoga, and Vedanta philosophy, Ananda’s approach to wellness is holistic and deeply rooted in centuries-old wisdom. Accommodations here are effortlessly elegant, featuring private balconies or terraces that open to panoramic views of the majestic Himalayas. Personalised wellness programs are central to the experience, with tailored consultations guiding guests toward physical, mental, and emotional rejuvenation. The spa boasts over 80 therapies, from Ayurvedic treatments to international wellness practices, all designed to soothe, restore, and rebalance. The on-site restaurant, with its wellness-focused menu, offers nutrient-rich, freshly prepared meals that fuel the body while honouring local ingredients. From guided meditation in the Himalayan gardens to invigorating mountain treks, Ananda is more than a retreat – it’s a spiritual journey that promises a renewed sense of peace and purpose.

Room rates from Dhs1,200 per night, including wellness meals. @anandainthehimalayas

Kurulu Bay, Sri Lanka

Words like ‘sustainable’ and ‘eco-resort’ are often overused in the travel industry but Kurulu Bay, a boutique hotel set on the shores of Sri Lanka’s largest lake, embodies these principles in every sense. The serene retreat boasts a mere 14 luxurious accommodations, from treehouses to two-bedroom cottages with private pools, each built in harmony with the surrounding nature, without a single tree being cut down. The design is contemporary and beguiling with unified indoor-outdoor design and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame Koggala lake and dense jungle, where crocodiles reside and monkeys swing playfully in the trees above. Spend blissful days drifting away by one of two pools, gentle swims, morning yoga sessions, and calming massages at the spa, fueled by soul-nourishing homegrown dishes at The Kitchen (we recommend the prawn curry and chargrilled cabbage). For a bit of adventure, guests can take a boat ride across Koggala Lake, exploring its islands, Buddhist temples, and spice gardens. This eco-friendly hideaway is also just inland from famous surf spot, Ahangama Beach, and a tuk-tuk ride away from the historic fort city of Galle. Life at Kurulu Bay is slow, you’ll cherish every second and appreciate the beauty of life.

Prices from Dhs940 per night. kurulubay.com

Six Senses Kanuhura, Maldives

For those seeking paradise in its purest form, Six Senses Kanuhura is a newly opened oasis that redefines barefoot luxury. Upon arrival, calm and tranquility wash over you as you trade shoes for sandy toes and hop on a bike personalised just for you. The Beach Retreats, nestled steps from the Indian Ocean, are a highlight: these two-bedroom villas come complete with private pools, expansive outdoor terraces, indoor and outdoor rain showers, and a spacious two-story living area infused with vibrant colors and textures inspired by the surrounding landscape. Essential wellness details, like yoga mats and homemade lemongrass aloe vera gel, complete the serene escape. Dining at Six Senses Kanuhura is as much a journey for the soul as it is for the palate. Seven restaurants include Drift, a charming seafood shack on a secluded island, and The Market, an all-day eatery with breakfast spreads and freshly squeezed juices. For a truly unique experience, head to The Point, an overwater Spanish tapas bar perfect for watching passing marine life or savoring a sunset from the upstairs infinity pool and swim-up bar. True to the Six Senses brand, wellness is at the heart of Kanuhura. The extensive spa is equipped with eight treatment rooms, a biohacking recovery lounge, a yoga and sound healing studio, and hot and cold-water pools. You can even blend your own natural Maldivian skincare products at the alchemy bar. A leader in sustainability, Kanuhura also showcases an on-site hydroponic farm, coral rehabilitation programs, and an Earth Lab for young explorers at the Grow with Six Senses kids’ club. For a transformative retreat that reconnects you with nature, Six Senses Kanuhura is a must. Read our full Maldives travel guide here.

Room rates from Dhs4,819 per night, including daily breakfast. @sixsenseskanuhura

Alila Hinu Bay, Oman

For those seeking peace, rejuvenation, and a deep connection to nature, Alila Hinu Bay offers the perfect coastal escape just one-hour away from Salalah Airport. Nestled along Oman’s pristine coastline, this tranquil resort blends seamlessly with the surrounding natural beauty, offering an experience that emphasizes wellness and relaxation. The stylish rooms and villas are designed to complement the serene surroundings, with private terraces and sweeping views of the ocean and mountains. The wellness experience here is transformative. Alila Spa offers holistic treatments inspired by traditional Omani healing practices, including massages, facials, and detox therapies, all designed to nurture both body and soul. Guests can enjoy yoga sessions, guided meditation, two saltwater pools, all designed to clear the mind and restore balance. For a truly unique experience, indulge in a private wellness consultation to tailor your stay to your specific needs. Dining at Alila Hinu Bay is focused on fresh, organic, and locally sourced ingredients. At the resort’s restaurant, expect nourishing dishes that highlight healthy, wholesome ingredients designed to energize and restore. Whether you’re enjoying fresh seafood, vibrant salads, or carefully crafted local Omani delicacies, the focus is always on wellness. With its peaceful atmosphere, breathtaking landscapes, and focus on holistic wellness, Alila Hinu Bay is the ultimate destination for a mindful escape that will leave you feeling refreshed and reconnected.

Rates from Dhs1,700 per night, including breakfast. @alilahinubay

Zulal Wellness Resort, Qatar

For those seeking transformative wellness closer to home, Zulal Wellness Resort by Shiva-Zom in Qatar offers a pioneering approach inspired by Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine. Set on the northern coast of Qatar, this luxurious wellness haven combines a scenic coastal location with a focus on holistic health and sustainable living. Zulal is divided into two sections: Zulal Serenity for adults and Zulal Discovery for families, making it an ideal choice whether you’re travelling solo or with loved ones. The resort’s wellness offerings are extensive, with personalised programs that include fitness, nutrition, mental clarity, and holistic therapies. Highlights include the hydrothermal facilities, an herbal sauna, steam room, and a saltwater pool designed to rejuvenate both body and mind. The treatment menu is inspired by Arabic healing practices, with therapies that incorporate indigenous herbs and oils. Dining here is a nourishing experience, with farm-to-table meals crafted to balance body and soul, while using locally sourced and organic ingredients. Guests can explore serene walking trails, experience herbal healing workshops, or join a family mindfulness class at Zulal Discovery. With its commitment to well-being and sustainability, Zulal Wellness Resort is a rejuvenating escape that lets guests unwind, recharge, and discover wellness in harmony with Qatari traditions.

Room rates from Dhs1,785 per night, including daily wellness meals. @zulalwellnessresort

Habitas AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Boutique eco-retreat Habitas made roots in the Ashar Valley of AlUla in 2021. Complete with 96 villas dotted across the vast desert landscape, rooms are set between manmade dunes for optimum privacy, and many feature epic mountain views from their private terraces. The best way to get around is on an electric bike, and there’s something truly freeing about whizzing through the valley that way (although there’s buggies too for those looking to give their legs a rest). The main restaurant Tama, which means ‘here and now’, is designed as a space for bringing guests together, with big lounge spaces and lots of long tables for dining in big groups. On the menu, nourishing dishes are globally influenced with a strong Middle Eastern presence, and ingredients sourced from local farms take centre stage. There’s a separate, open-air seating space, which leads out to a shimmering infinity pool: it’s the perfect spot to dip between the water and the relaxing ambience of the lounge. Habitas started as a community-focused series of events, so it makes sense that there’s plenty of other gathering spaces too, including the glass-lined reception, Moon Shell coffee lounge, and an open-air space for breathing workshops and meditation. Relax and restore through ancient healing practices at Habitas’ Thuraya Wellness. From yoga and mindfulness to date seed body scrubs and herbal aromatherapy, Thuraya focuses on centuries-old practices to help clear the path to self-discovery and awaken focus on both our physical and energetic bodies.

Habitas AlUla, Ashar Valley, AlUla, rates from Dhs2,973 per night. Tel: (966) 14 821 3900,ourhabitas.com

