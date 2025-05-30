Home, sweet home…

Yes, it’s What’s On’s 46th birthday in June – but the best gift we could ask for, is to call the UAE our home. Which is why, on this occasion, we’re sharing 7 amazing things about living in the UAE, in 2025. (Disclaimer: more lists like this one could follow very soon – keep an eye out).

The best bit about living in the UAE is…

That if you like travelling, the country’s geographical placement is ideal. If you don’t like travelling, no big deal – the world is served to you on a silver platter in the UAE – sights, sounds, smells, flavours, cultures, people – all of it.

One restaurant you must absolutely try is…

It’s impossible to have a “best” or “favourite” with a dining scene this diverse – there are way too many options to pick just one. But if there’s one restaurant I would really recommend you try, it would possibly be La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi.

A great place to experience the real UAE is…

The best way to spend your weekend is…

By being active. If you’re a desk drone, your body is taking a beating over time – whether you realize it or not. The UAE is a great place to be active (use indoor facilities during peak summer). Not a gym rat? Climb a rock wall. Get in the water. Go for a hike, or ride a bike. It’s very stimulating, great for the body and mind, and recharges you like mindless scrolling never can.

The thing I love to do the most is…

Dream, with my eyes wide open – because the UAE lets you do that. It gives you so much food for thought, with change happening right in front of your eyes. And that makes you reflect on the potential of infinite possibilities. I like people and places that talk about making things happen – and the UAE is it.

An underrated place to relax is…

A hidden gem you must check out is…

The Deira Gold Souq – okay, it’s “hidden” depending on where you’re located. But either way, visit. If you’re looking to buy, you could get some great deals, with residents and tourists flocking to this shimmering marketplace. If you’re not looking to buy, it’s still a sight and experience to behold, while being one of the city’s oldest and most celebrated landmarks.

Images: unsplash, What’s On archive, supplied, visitdubai.com