Some amazing acts are going to perform at the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025…

The first round of the lineup for Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 has just been announced and it’s a good one. Prepare to have aches in your sides and tears in your eyes from laughing so hard at this roundup featuring Tom Segura, Joanne McNally and Zakir Khan. The festival returns later this year from October 2 to 12 and the tickets are already live. The shows are taking place between the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena. Think big names like Tom Segura, Joanne McNally and Zakir Khan, all preparing to take the stage for the festival.

The first headliners announced for the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 are:

3 of 12

There are actually lots of amazing events happening this year, in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Lil Baby was just announced today too, and he’s coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in October. If you want to stick on the topic of comedians though, there are some huge names getting ready to come to the UAE, think Michael McIntyre, Bill Burr and Pete Davidson who are all coming to make your sides split. Recently Is there anything better than having a night dedicated to just laughing your pants off? We can’t wait for all of them, let’s see who is next to be announced, keep your eyes peeled to What’s On for more updates and the latest news…