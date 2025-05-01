Some amazing acts are going to perform at the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025…
The first round of the lineup for Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 has just been announced and it’s a good one. Prepare to have aches in your sides and tears in your eyes from laughing so hard at this roundup featuring Tom Segura, Joanne McNally and Zakir Khan. The festival returns later this year from October 2 to 12 and the tickets are already live. The shows are taking place between the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena. Think big names like Tom Segura, Joanne McNally and Zakir Khan, all preparing to take the stage for the festival.
The first headliners announced for the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 are:
Tom Segura
Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business, and he will be taking centre stage at the Coca-Cola Arena for Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 on October 2. You may know him from his Netflix specials Ball Hog(2020), Disgraceful(2018), Mostly Stories(2016), and Completely Normal(2014). Tom got plenty of laughs at last year’s Dubai Comedy Festival too, and this year he returns with his global stand-up tour Tom Segura: Come Together – a highly anticipated new tour. Tickets start from Dhs295.
Tom Segura, Coca-Cola Arena, October 2, doors 6.30, show 8pm, tickets from Dhs295, @seguratom
OMID DJALILI
Prepare for an evening of multicultural humour and unfiltered mayhem as Omid Djalili, the British-Persian comedian, takes the stage at Dubai Opera on October 5. in a show presented by DXB Live. Voted as the 60th best stand-up comedian by the British public, he has appeared in a number of films as a stereotypical Middle Eastern background character and began hosting the ITV game show Winning Combination in 2020. This October, Omid brings his critically acclaimed new show NAMASTE to Dubai.
Omid Djalili, Dubai Opera, October 5, doors 5.30, show 6pm, tickets from Dhs195, @omiddjalili
Akaash Singh
American comedian, podcaster, and actor Akaash Singh is coming to Dubai Opera on October 5 for the Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 for an evening of non-stop belly laughs. He has made appearances on MTV’s Guy Code and Wild’n Out, Netflix’s Brown Nation, and HBO’s The Leftovers, Akaash later shifted his focus from TV to podcasting. Together with fellow funny man Andrew Schulz, Akaash co-created the immensely popular podcast ‘Flagrant’, which has amassed millions of listeners.
Akaash Singh, Dubai Opera, October 5, doors 8.30, show 9pm, tickets from Dhs195, @akaashsingh
Morgan Jay
Making his Dubai Comedy Festival debut, LA-based comedian and musician Morgan Jay is ready to light up the Dubai Opera stage on October 6 with his uniquely hilarious, genre-bending performance. You might know him from appearances on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, NBC, Comedy Central, or from his impressive social media following, though many fans simply recognise him as the real-life version of the guy from Ratatouille.
Morgan Jay, Dubai Opera, October 6, doors 9pm, show 9.30, tickets from Dhs250, @morganjay
Joanne McNally
Irish comedian, writer, and actress Joanne McNally has the gift of the gab, and she’s bringing it back to Dubai this October at Dubai Opera on October 7. You may know her from Taskmaster, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Big Fat Quiz of Everything.. Joanne last stormed the Dubai Comedy Festival stage in 2023 with Vogue Williams in their sell-out show My Therapist Ghosted Me, offering a hilarious deep dive into dating disasters, social media stress, and everything in between.
Joanne McNally, Dubai Opera, October 7, doors 6pm, show 6.30, tickets start at Dhs195, @joannemcnally
John Achkar
This one is for the Arabic speakers. Comedian, entrepreneur, consultant, and everything in between, John Achkar is set to light up Dubai Opera this October 11. John first made waves with Stand-Up Baladi, the first Lebanese stand-up comedy series in Arabic, and continued to win over audiences with hit specials like No Worries(2020). He was a crowd favourite at Dubai Comedy Festival in 2023, and wrapped up his Wein 3ayesh tour on a high note with a standout performance that was filmed live for his next special. Now, he’s back with fresh material, ready to deliver another night of clever, culturally tuned comedy.
John Achkar, Dubai Opera, October 11, doors 8.30, show 9pm, tickets from Dhs175 Â @johnachr
Zakir Khan
For the Hindi speakers, Zakir Khan, the popular Indian comedian, is back on the road with a brand-new show, ready to tickle the funny bones of Dubai audiences once again this October 12 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Having risen to prominence in 2012 after winning Comedy Central India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian competition, Khan has since become one of the most recognisable names in Indian comedy. After captivating Dubai Comedy Festival audiences in 2024 with a sold-out 150-minute Hindi-language set, the sakht launda returns, this time, with even more laughs in store.
Zakir Khan, Coca-Cola Arena, October 12, doors 6.30, show 8pm, tickets start at Dhs195, @zakirkhan_208
There are actually lots of amazing events happening this year, in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Lil Baby was just announced today too, and he's coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in October. If you want to stick on the topic of comedians though, there are some huge names getting ready to come to the UAE, think Michael McIntyre, Bill Burr and Pete Davidson who are all coming to make your sides split.
