The new Dubai chocolate? It sounds strange but tastes delicious…

We all know that the Dubai Chocolate took over the world in the last year. What started with a viral social media trend, soon turned into a life changing business decision for some confectionary companies. Boutique confectionary company Fix was the first to benefit from the demand, selling out of their pistachio and kanafa chocolate every single day. It has also lead to other companies doing their own versions such as noon. It even caused a world pistachio shortage. The Big Daddy from noon Minutes now has 23 different varieties in the range, each with its own unique twist.

Well it seems as if we have a new contender on our hands, with a name that may make you double take. noon Minutes has launched The Hairy Daddy Candy Floss. Yes, you heard that right. The Hairy Daddy is also known as the Viral Angel Hair Chocolate and it’s the next in the family from the viral Dubai chocolate with kunafa and pistachio. The Hairy Daddy is a new pink-coloured white chocolate, stuffed with pink and white candy floss. It may be a specific taste for some people but you can’t knock it until you try it…

The Hairy Daddy Candy Floss Chocolate bar comes in two sizes for you to try it out:

The Hairy Daddy: 150g for Dhs33.50

The Baby Hairy Daddy: 40g for Dhs11.75

Available now on noon Minutes. Is it the new Dubai chocolate?

