Kids’ clubs are becoming a thing in the UAE capital, with these creatively-designed spaces accommodating everything your little one could want and more. The latest to join a growing number of cool kids’ clubs (like this one), is the brand-new Kids Club at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

The secure, lively recreational space is chiefly geared to children aged 4 to 12, and is planned so your little ones can enjoy a rich, engaging experience. While it will undoubtedly be fun and games, it will also allow your children to tap into their creativity as you unwind and dine at the hotel’s long list of F&B, dining, and recreational spaces.

The newly-launched Kids Club is divided into four zones: START, where you check-in your children and as their experience begins, CREATE, where they tap into their inner Picasso as arts, crafts and more will have them using their creative thinking and motor skills, FLEX, a multi-purpose zone where they can enjoy group games, movie screenings and even Zumba, and finally, RELAX, a tranquil space where they can read, unwind or simply recharge their batteries.

While these shall be the focus for each of the zones, the Kids Club’s activity schedule shall rotate every month to offer fun creative workshops, DIY-sessions and team-building activities for your child.

Kids Club, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen Abu Dhabi, 9am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers