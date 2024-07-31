For the little ones…

We’ve been excited for this one for a while – and after quite the wait, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental has finally brought its Kids Palace to Abu Dhabi.

This brand new addition to one of the region’s most luxurious hotels aims to transform the resort experience for families, and if these images are anything to go by, we see how. Designed for children aged between 10 months and 12 years old, the fully-supervised facility includes a series of fun, educational activities tailored to each developmental stage.

With a splash of colour and smart design elements, featured attractions include Fatima & Friends for children aged 10 months to 3 years old, a family room called Family Nest, Falcon Adventures, for children aged 4 to 12, and a children’s restaurant, Flutter Bites.

The Kids Palace’s indoor and outdoor spaces encourage exploration and adventure within a safe, nurturing environment especially during kids themed camps.

Focused on key areas such as sustainability, culinary, arts and creative, wellbeing and exploration, Kids Palace will bring the ultimate blend of entertainment and education to your child, through eco-friendly activities such as gardening, as well as interactive cooking classes and unique farm-to-table experiences.

For how much?

You can check your child in to the the Kids Palace for as little as Dhs40 an hour if you’re a hotel guest, and for Dhs90 if you aren’t staying at the Mandarin Oriental. Day passes are priced at Dhs720 inclusive of lunch, and in-house guests enjoy an hour of complimentary access and special discounts of over 50 per cent.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs40. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @mo_emiratespalace

Images: supplied