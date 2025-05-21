The list you’ve been waiting for…

Weekends may mean a lot of things to you, but for us, it means bringing you a brand new list of What’s On and what’s hot in the UAE capital. On that note, here are 8 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, May 23

Explore La Cava’s new menu

One of the capital’s finest wine lounges, La Cava, at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi has just launched a brand new menu, and you’re invited to explore it and enjoy a selection of premium wines like few other places in Abu Dhabi stock. With Spanish flair, refined charm and gorgeous views of Al Maryah Island from their terrace, this is the spot to be at come this weekend.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun 5pm to 1am. @rosewoodabudhabi

Head to Fifth Street Cafe at Marriott Courtyard

Fifth Street at Marriott Courtyard has launched a brand-new menu featuring delicious bites, freshly brewed coffee, and seasonal specials, with exciting new offers promising to surprise and delight you. Whether you’re heading down for business, leisure, or just a good ol’ cuppa joe, the refreshed lobby space is designed to make your visit more enjoyable and memorable.

Fifth Street Cafe, Courtyard World Trade Centre, Abu Dhabi. @courtyardabudhabi

Saturday, May 24

Kick back at a What’s On Lock In at InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s first What’s On Lock In of 2025 is coming to the capital this weekend, and we can’t wait for you to join us! We’re taking over 55 rooms inside the legendary InterContinental Abu Dhabi Hotel and our readers and followers will be joining us us for an exciting two-day lock in. From a stunning sea-view room, a supreme selection of food and drinks all weekend, and activities that will pamper you and help you rejuvenate, this is the experience of a lifetime, delivered, What’s On style. If you’ve booked your rooms, we’ll see you this Saturday. To sign up for the next one, head to this link now.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, May 24 and 25. @interconad

Savour a flavour-packed brunch at African Lounge

Check-in for your journey to Africa this Saturday, when African Lounge serves up a scintillating spread comprising sharing-style starters, a main, dessert, and soft/house beverages or bubbly. Appetisers such as the miso grilled aubergine and corn fritters will fire up your appetite before you move to mains like the king prawn skewers or braised short-rib sliders, and finally wrap up a memorable dining experience at one of Abu Dhabi’s under-the-radar gems – with sweet treats like the mango cheesecake or the sticky toffee pudding.

African Lounge, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Saturdays noon to 4pm, Dhs360 soft, Dhs465 house, Dhs640 bubbles. @african__lounge

Enjoy a reloaded brunch at Porters

Get ready to turn your Saturdays into an all-day extravaganza at Porters English Pub, where great food, exciting entertainment, and unbeatable vibes come together for the brunch and drunch experience. Filled with delicious cuisine, thrilling activities, live music, and non-stop fun, this is your one-stop solution come Saturday.

Porters, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dsh199 house, Dhs269 premium. Tel: (0)56 685 0539. @portersabudhabi

Sunday, May 25

Feast on a great culinary collab

We’ve never heard of any dinner plans featuring sushi going wrong, and we’re sure you haven’t, either. On that note, Sushi Art and Michelin-starred chef Gregoire Berger have joined hands to serve up a special, limited-edition Omakase-style menu inspired by tradition, creativity, and connection. Enjoy all eight courses before this collab leaves town.

Sushi Art, various locations in Abu Dhabi, 11am to midnight, Dhs159. @sushiartuae

Join the Kids Club

The latest to join a growing number of cool kids’ clubs (like this one), is the brand-new Kids Club at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. The secure, lively, recreational space is chiefly geared to children aged 4 to 12, and is planned so your little ones can enjoy a rich, engaging experience. While it will undoubtedly be fun and games, it will also allow your children to tap into their creativity across four zones, as you unwind and dine at the hotel’s long list of F&B, dining, and recreational spaces.

Kids Club, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen Abu Dhabi, 9am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @conradetihadtowers

Discover Cocktail Zero

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is taking its non-alcoholic game to new heights. One of the capital’s favourite properties will complement its world-class dining experiences with a series of non-alcoholic beverages crafted from high-quality ingredients and layered flavour profiles that we here are “refined, restorative, and naturally sustainable.” Featuring as many as 12 carefully-curated sips, Cocktail Zero offers a refreshing take on classic cocktails, and the beverages will be available at Al Meylas, Eclipse Terrace Lounge, Butcher & Still, Cafe Milano, and if you’re staying the weekend, even through in-room dining.

Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island. @fsabudhabi