Happy Monday…

From offbeat menus to winning venues, here’s a quick list of 5 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, May 19

Get to know “Connie”

At Hilton’s 106th anniversary cocktail celebration, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. Trivia time: Conrad Hilton was the founder of this prestigious group of hotels, and this cocktail is named after him – available at Ray’s, all month long.

Ray’s Grill, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, May 1 to 31. @conradetihadtowers

Tuesday, May 20

Celebrate the Big 60 with PizzaExpress

Enjoy unlimited pizza and exciting delivery combos to mark 60 years of PizzaExpress. Their special ‘Icons of 1965’ menu features timeless favourites and is available for dine-in and delivery throughout May. The best bit? A sweet ‘60 for 60’ dine-in special, offering unlimited pizza and doughballs for 60 minutes at, you guessed it, Dhs60

PizzaExpress, throughout May, across locations in the UAE. @pizzaexpressuae

Wednesday, May 21

Discover What’s Off the Menu at Pickl

Beginning today, May 19, Pickl is flipping the rulebook with the launch of the ‘Legendary Burger’. And here’s the kicker: to take a bite, you’ll need to sign an NDA (Nope, Don’t Ask) agreement. The award-winning burger brand is serving up a classified menu, and features a beef and a chicken burger you won’t want to miss.

Pickl, across Abu Dhabi locations, from May 19. @pickl.mena

Grab dinner at Brooklyn Chop House

Brooklyn Chop House opened over Formula One weekend at the glittering W Abu Dhabi Yas Island last December, and with its trackside views and New York cool, has become a winning venue in the capital. Enjoy premium selections such as their melt-in-your-mouth Australian wagyu steak and grilled lamb rack, to popular Asian bites like the Kung Pao chicken (Dhs100) and fabulous dim sum.

Brooklyn Chop House, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Tues to Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @brooklynchophouse.uae

Thursday, May 22

Explore an art phenomenon at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

One of the most exciting openings of 2025 and set within the booming Saadiyat Cultural District, this unprecedented art megaproject spans 17,000 sq. metres and houses exhibits like nothing you’ve ever seen before. It comes to Abu Dhabi after being conceived by Tokyo-based art collective, teamLab. Check out this guide for the complete list of all their exhibits. Then head over and have an art awakening.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 7pm daily. @teamlab_phenomena