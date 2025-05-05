8 lovely things to do in Dubai this week: May 5 to 8

Things to do in Dubai this week: sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty, from a new (and different) afternoon tea to a night swim with gorgeous views, regional films, and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, May 5

Fresh flavours from the sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibn AlBahr – Owned By Fishermen (@ibnalbahr)

Craving seafood fresher than fresh? Swim on over to Ibn AlBahr – the Lebanese gem on Palm Jumeirah at Club Vista Mare or on Dubai Creek. Your menu? It’s laid out right in front of you on ice. Point and pick from what you’d like to savour. Will it be the red snapper with Sultan Ibrahim? Or the lobster with local Emirati bait? It’s all prepped by chefs and guaranteed not to disappoint. Oh, and the restaurant have received a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide. Yep, it’s that good.

Ibn AlBahr, locations at Palm Jumeirah (9am to 2am) and Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club (12am to 1am), Tel: (800) 4262 52247. ibnalbahr.me

Travel the world

This is your last chance, folks. Global Village Dubai is closing its doors on May 11, 2025. The family-friendly destination offers everything from shopping to dining, attractions, performances and much more. For your guide to Global Village, head to this link here.

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, until May 11, ticket prices from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae @globalvillageUAE

Tuesday, May 6

Afternoon tea, but with a twist

We all love a good afternoon tea, but if you want to shake things up, try it at Alba Restaurant. The homegrown and award-winning Asian in Dubai Opera district has launched an afternoon tea with two tiers – sweet and savoury, all crafted by Group Executive Chef Vladimir Chistyakov. The sweet selection (the Geisha selection) includes mochi, mini pancakes, tiramisu, halva cookies, and more. On the savoury tier,(the Samurai selection), there’s hamachi and salmon tostadas, mini wagyu sando, wagyu onigiri and more. Pair it with a selection tea and don’t be shy to ask for suggestions from the staff – they know just what to serve up. PS – It’s also a great option to enjoy before your next show at the Opera.

Alba Restaurant, Opera district, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, avail daily, Mon to Fri 4pm to 7pm, Sat and Sun 3pm to 7pm. @albarestdubai Unlimited sips All-new bold GABA Bar at Dubai Marina is inviting you for a mid-week break with mates. An intimate tearoom by day and a vintage glam speakeasy by night, you can enjoy unlimited sips for just Dhs90 daily this May. Pick from daquiris, espresso martini, gin and tonic, and more. It’s perfect to catch up with mates in a moody setting paired with vintage décor, and statement pop-art pieces. Gaba Bar, Dubai Marina, Dubai, avail daily, 5pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)58 806 7256. @gaba.dubai

Wednesday, May 7

Catch a flick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema Akil (@cinemaakil)

Calling all cinephiles – the fourth edition of Arab Cinema Week is back at Cinema Akil, everyone’s favourite independent arthouse cinema and the go-to spot for alternative watching. The festival runs until May 11 and will take you through an incredible journey through the cinematic landscape of the Arab world. Expect to pick from a mix of bold, creative, and versatile stories from around the region, and as always there is a huge focus on highlighting strong female talent. Tickets to the festival are available to purchase online here. Read more here.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, until May 11, tickets from Dhs56.70. @cinemaakil Sing your heart out Ladies, gather up to the Celine Dions and Gloria Gaynors, and well… maybe the William Hungs (the She Bangs American Idol dude), and make plans to go to Lucky Voice on Wednesday. Why Wednesday? Because the night is all about the ladies. You will get to enjoy free-flowing selected house beverages and an addional 25 per cent off your total bill. Make your plans in advance, as it’s quite a popular night. It’s also Latin Night which brings a vibrant mix of Latin-themed beats, a live singer, and a full carnival show, adding to the energy. Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, ladies night on Wed. Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.ae

Thursday, 8

Just keep swimming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you love swimming but aren’t too keen on braving the sun, a night swim is your best bet. Post sundown, Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is inviting guests for a dip in its iconic sky pool. Aptly named Moonlight Sessions, you can enjoy this deal from Thursday to Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm. PS. The sessions are strictly open to those over the age of 21, and you are highly encouraged to come dressed in swimwear and beach attire. Read more here and take a look at the video above to know what you’ll be missing if you skip out.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat, prices from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

Visit Hatta

Last chance: Hatta is one of those spots you just have to visit before summer arrives to really soak in its beauty without breaking out in a sweat. However, if you’re doing the long(ish) drive down for Hatta Wadi Hub, take note as the adventure hub closes on May 15. ‘What’s at Hatta Wadi Hub?’, you ask? It’s a spot that will heal every adventure seeker’s soul. There’s archery, the net walkway, the mountain biking trails, a zorbing track, horse rides, and so much more.

@visit.hatta