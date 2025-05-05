Eid Al Adha is UAE’s next public holiday and almost here…

There’s one phrase we all bond over – public holiday in the UAE. We all love them and once one is over, we’re already looking forward to the next one. Eid Al Fitr is not long gone, but we already have Eid Al Adha knocking on our doorstep.

Current predictions show that the holiday dates will begin on Thursday June 5 with Arafat Day followed by Eid Al Adha 2025 on Friday June 6, Saturday June 7 and Sunday June 8.

That would put Islamic New Year “on Friday, June 27”. Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will then fall on Monday, September 1.

Later in the year, we will also have holidays for Commemoration Day and UAE Union Day (formally National Day). We’ll be given two days for the 2025 UAE Union Day celebrations, on Tuesday, December 2, to Wednesday, December 3.

This whole process was decided by the completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The UAE Cabinet resolution No. 27 of 2024 states that “in the event the Month of Ramadan completes (30) days, day (30) of Ramadan shall be deemed as an official holiday added to the Eid-Al-Fitr holiday.”

As such, due to the moon sighting on March 29, Eid Al Fitr began in the UAE on Sunday, March 30 2025, and following that sequence of events, the dates of Eid Al Adha have been determined. Essentially Eid Al Adha falls 90 days after Eid Al Fitr.

If you’re looking to take a long break, this is the best time to do it. With possibly 4 days off, from Thursday to Sunday, you can take three days off, from Monday to Wednesday, and get a week of 9 days off, from one weekend to the other. But of course, everything will be confirmed closer to time, so keep a lookout for further updates.

What are the UAE public holidays for 2025?

The private sector and public sector holiday list in the UAE confirmed for 2025 will include:

As has been the tradition in recent years, a one-day holiday on January 1 (Wednesday), 2025, celebrating the Gregorian New Year

A three-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr from Shawwal 1-3 (moon sighting dependent). An extra day may be added if Ramadan completes 30 days.

There will be one day off for Arafat Day (Dhu Al Hijjah 9) and three further days for Eid Al Adha (Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12).

One day will be given for Islamic New Year (falling on Muharram 1, Gregorian Calendar date to be confirmed).

The calendar provides holidays for Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday (falling on Rabi Al Awwal 12, Gregorian Calendar date to be confirmed).

It also appears that next year we will be getting December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday), to honour Commemoration Day and to celebrate the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad (what was formally National Day).

Images: Getty