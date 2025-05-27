The Eid Al Adha 2025 dates have been confirmed…

Eid Al Adha has been confirmed on the UAE and it will begin on Friday, June 6, authorities confirmed today.

The Crescent Sighting Committee was out to sight the moon and they has invited specialists, astronomers, and community members to observe the sky after sunset on the 29th of Dhul Qadah, which is May 27. In previous moon sightings, the UAE has used drones to assist in sighting the moon for Eid and it’s likely to be the same for Eid Al Adha 2025.

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee observed the crescent moon on the evening of Tuesday, May 27, which confirms the start of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar.

It means Dhu Al Hijjah will begin on Wednesday, allowing for the start dates of Eid Al Adha, which commences on its 10th day, to be determined.

Arafat Day is to begin on Thursday, June 5, and the dates of Eid Al Adha 2025 celebrations will be Friday, June 6, running until Sunday, June 8. This means that a four-day long holiday weekend for those in the Emirates is likely to start on Thursday, June 5.