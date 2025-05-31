Take note of these petrol prices…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of how you will be paying for petrol and diesel in the UAE in June 2025.

From June 1, 2025, Super 98 will cost Dhs2.58 per litre, which is the same as what we were paying in May 2025. Special 95 will also remain the same price as in May 2025, priced at Dhs2.47 per litre.

Diesel prices have changed however, dropping from Dhs2.52 in May to Dhs2.45 in June 2025.

2025 UAE fuel prices

January: Dhs2.61

February: Dhs2.74

March: Dhs 2.73

April: Dhs 2.57

May: Dhs2.58

June: Dhs2.58

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66

November: Dhs2.74

December: Dhs2.61

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting the fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

Image: Unsplash