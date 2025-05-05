Better start writing these down, folks…

For those of us who use the Dubai Metro, every so often we get the news that a Dubai Metro station has been renamed. And if you don’t keep in the loop, you’re definitely going to have a confused look on your face when the metro station gets announced or if you see the new signage.

We’re here to help you stay updated, and have yet another Dubai Metro name change to announce: The UAE Exchange Metro station will be renamed to Life Pharmacy.

Dubai Media Office announced the name change in a report on their official website on Monday, May 5, 2025.

According to the media authority, a 10-year contract has been signed with Life Pharmacy.

Speaking on the agreement, Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency said it was a valuable addition to the Dubai Metro Naming Rights initiative.

He stated, “RTA is committed to forging successful partnerships with the private sector, given its vital role in driving national economic growth and contributing to GDP. This successful public-private partnership model facilitates the transfer of knowledge and expertise, creates job opportunities across multiple sectors, and supports the government’s broader development agenda.”

Mohamad Al Hammadi, CEO of Mada Media stated “The agreement presents a unique investment opportunity for Life Pharmacy, capitalising on the strategic location of Dubai Metro stations, particularly this one, to strengthen brand awareness and deepen engagement with commuters.”

Reflecting the same excitment, Abdul Rahuman Abdul Nazzar, Chairman and Managing Director of Life Pharmacy Group stated that the station serves as a vital hub within Dubai’s multi-modal transport network. He added, “This station has served thousands of commuters for over a decade, delivering significant value and connectivity.”

He added, “Linking our name to a key metro station demonstrates how Life Pharmacy has become an integral part of Dubai’s daily rhythm and movement.”

When will the changes take place?

According to the report, the changes will start to take place from May until the end of August 2025.

The changes will be made by RTA, who will update and rename all relevant external and internal directional signage across Metro stations. The new name will be reflected across the transport authority’s smart digital systems, public transport applications, and onboard audio announcements prior to and upon arrival at the station.

PS. Another Dubai Metro that was recently renamed was Al Khail Dubai Metro which is now called Al Fardan Exchange.

Images: Dubai Media Office