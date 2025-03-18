The next station is…

Work or live in or around Dubai Media City? Take note, that Al Khail Dubai Metro station on the Red Line has been renamed to Al Fardan Exchange.

According to Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), ‘This naming rights agreement presents a valuable branding opportunity for Al Fardan Exchange, leveraging Dubai Metro’s prime locations to enhance brand visibility and enable direct engagement with a diverse commuter base.’

The name change will be external as well as on the indoor and outdoor directional signage. The new name will be updated on the smart systems, on the public transport apps and on the onboard audio announcements. The RTA has asked that Metro riders take note of the station’s name change and can request help from any of the representatives at any of the stations should they require any further clarifications.

The changes will take place from April until June 2025. So, don’t be too confused if you see the old name still visible until then.

RTA launched the Dubai Metro stations naming rights initiative in 2009 and was the first of its kind worldwide. Name changes are frequent along the metro line, and are normally named based on their location, or the sponsor that has named them.

According to Gulf Business, the naming rights for a station could cost up to Dhs40 million for a 10-year period, depending on the location.

The last time we saw a Dubai Metro station being renamed was back in September 2024 when InsuranceMarket took over the Mashreq Metro Station.

Dubai Metro will remember the name of this station initially being known as Nakheel, before the switch to Al Khail. If you still deboard the Dubai Metro from here, the new name may take some getting used to. So, just remember to be alert, so you don’t end up missing your stop.

Images: RTA