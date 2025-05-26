There is a possibility of partly cloudy skies at times, especially as the afternoon approaches – expect clouds to develop, particularly in the eastern regions. Light to moderate winds may blow throughout the day, with refreshing periods at times. We may get some scattered relief, but will not affect the temperatures in any way.

Humidity is expected to reach an all-time high as well, touching up to 90 per cent. Effects of the heat are expected to be heightened because of this feeling, feeling more stuffy and oppressive, and a heavy atmosphere.

Some respite might come for the residents over the remaining week, as the NCM forecast for Monday shows a decrease in temperatures over the western coasts, and a similar picture for Tuesday with the centre forecasting another decrease in temperatures. The NCM said maximum temperatures on the coastal cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi were expected to hit 45ºC on Monday and drop to 44ºC on Tuesday.

When in summer…

Residents are being urged by the NCM and experts alike to protect themselves from the scorching temperatures by taking the necessary precautions to prioritise health and safety, as the temperatures are more than just uncomfortable. They pose serious risks to our health.

Residents have been suggested to stay indoors during peak hours, especially during daylight hours and in the afternoons, as well as wearing loose, light-coloured clothing, carrying umbrellas and sunglasses and wearing sunscreen. Hydration is key, and one must stay hydrated by intaking lots of water, electrolytes, and other refreshing fluids like anise, mint, hibiscus, and green tea.

