Things to do in Dubai this week: sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty, from an afternoon tea to a delicious business lunch, a beauty meets wellness event and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, May 26

Beauty meets wellness

YSL Beauty is hosting a pop-up for just three-days this week at Seven Wellness. Expect wellness classes, wellness shots, and gift bags for all attendees. You can also visit sample and hydrating stations and more.

When: May 26 to 28

Location: Seven Wellness, Al Quoz

Contact: 04 232 3737

@sevenwellness

Miami magic

The 305 promises feel-good day-cay vibes whether it’s for a weekend pool day or a long weekday lunch. Alongside a small indoor restaurant, there’s ample tables on the terrace for dining with your toes in the sand, plus a lounger-lined swimming pool, and a private stretch of sand with a collection of day beds. Nestled between palm trees, the oh-so-Instagrammable beach club is an ode to the Magic City, adorned in bubblegum shades of pink and green that gives it that blockbuster Barbie feel. Pool passes are fully redeemable on Monday to Thursday, priced at Dhs200, while Friday to Sunday rates are Dhs250, of which you get 50 per cent back.

Offer: Mon to Thurs Dhs200 (fully redeemable) , Fri to Sun Dhs250 (50 per cent back)

When: Daily, 9am to midnight

Location: The 305 Dubai, Palm West Beach

Contact: 050 735 9177

@305dubai

Tuesday, May 27

Find me at 25 Jump Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antika Dubai (@antikadubai)

One of the region’s most celebrated Oriental dining and nightlife destinations, Antika has a new home: 25 Jump Street, right next to 25hours Hotel. Expect the same high-energy vibes and enjoy the modern Arabic cuisine meets electric live entertainment experience. The entertainment lineup includes live vocalists, dancers and a dynamic DJ set that carry the energy late into the night. Pair the night with delicious dishes from Chef Louay Noureldine’s Levantine menu and inventive cocktails that spotlight regional ingredients.

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 9pm to 3am

Location: 25hours Hotel Dubai – 25 Jump Street, One Central

Contact: 050 735 9177

@antikabar

Let’s get down to business

Head to Downtown Dubai with colleagues or your business partners for a lunch at Fouquet’s Dubai. The three-course French experience is priced at Dhs130 and includes the soup of the day, a thoughtfully crafted starter, and a main course. Highlights include citrus prawn ceviche, wagyu beef sirloin, and pan-fried sea bass. Enhance your experience with side dishes, dessert, and wine.

Offer: Dhs130 for a three-course lunch

When: Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 3pm

Location: Downtown Dubai

Contact: 04 524 5301

@fouquets.dubai

Wednesday, May 28

Open Sesame

Love an afternoon tea? Experience the quintessential British tradition with an Arabic twist at Open Sesame at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The Neighborhood Arabic Tea Experience includes nostalgic flavors from camel milk rose ganache to labneh-cucumber sandwiches and beyond. It’s just Dhs250 for two people. To make an experience out of it, pair it with a guided art tour for Dhs350.

Offer: Dhs250 for two with afternoon tea, Dhs350 afternoon tea for two and art tour

When: daily 1pm to 5pm

Location: Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Contact: 056 422 7120.

@opensesamedubai

Pasta and wine

Make plans with loved ones to dine at Jones the Grocer with a pasta dish of your choice and two glasses of house wine for just Dhs99. The deal runs from 6pm every Wednesday at JBR at Delta Hotels by Marriott.

Offer: Dhs99 pasta and wine (two glasses)

When: every Wednesday from 6pm

Location: Jones the Grocer at Delta Hotels by Marriott

Contact: 04 439 8883

jonesthegrocer.com

Thursday, May 29

STOMP at Dubai Opera

Did you know that there are over 1,500 musical instruments in the world? But you won’t have these at this beat-driven performance when it STOMPs its way to Dubai this week. STOMP is a high-energy performance that has managed to captivate audiences worldwide by using everyday sounds to create an electrifying, percussion-driven experience. There’s no storyline – just pure energy. Tickets start from Dhs290. You can purchase your tickets here.