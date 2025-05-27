UAE temperature to dip after record-breaking heatwave
Relief for the UAE, dip in temperature on the horizon: well, just slightly…
After sweating through one of the hottest May weekends on record, UAE residents can finally breathe a tiny sigh of relief. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE temperature levels are expected to dip by 4 to 5°C this week — not exactly sweater weather, but we’ll take it.
This comes after a blistering 51.6°C scorched Sweihan, Al Ain over the weekend — officially the hottest May day in the UAE since 2003. The earlier highest recorded temperature was 50.2°C, which occurred in Al Shawamekh, located in Abu Dhabi, back in the year 2009.
“Over the past few days, we’ve been under the influence of an internal low-pressure system originating from the southern part of the UAE. It was accompanied by a very hot air mass moving from the desert into our region — particularly affecting the interior areas — before extending northward to the coastal regions,” Ahmed Habib told Khaleej Times on Monday.
But the weather rollercoaster isn’t done yet. UAE temperature will nudge upward again by Thursday, May 29, before dropping once more heading into the weekend. A more noticeable cooldown is expected on May 31 and June 1.
So yes — it’s still hot. But at least it’s less hot for a bit. We’ll take the win.
Image: Archive