Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the project to improve traffic flow on Umm Suqeim has reached 70 per cent completion. The project is part of alarger development plan for Umm Suqeim to Al Qudra corridor, which runs from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road, spanning 16 km in total.

The development will assist over one million residents as it will serve several residential and development areas such as Al Barsha South 1, 2, and 3, Dubai Hills, Arjan, and Dubai Science Park.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has stated that the project should reduce reduce travel time between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road by 61% from 9.7 minutes to just 3.8 minutes. The road will be able to hold 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and largely improve traffic flow.

The completed phase of the development spans 4.6 km from the intersection with Al Khail Road to the intersection with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

The works include the development of Umm Suqeim to Al Barsha South intersection, which will feature the construction of an 800-metre tunnel with four lanes in each direction along Umm Suqeim Street. The project helps RTA’s efforts to improve connectivity between four major roads in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road.

Dubai, as we know, is taking on many projects to improve traffic in Dubai, such as the recently launched bus pooling service.

Image: Dubai Media Office