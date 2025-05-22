Bus pooling is like car pooling, but RTA edition…

Thousands of daily commuters in the UAE use car pooling services to make their journeys. Some do it to save cost on petrol, tolls and parking, some who don’t drive do it for easy commuting, some do it for convenience and some do it to be eco-conscious. All these are great benefits of car pooling, and now RTA is offering a licensed version of this incredibly popular private service.

The new RTA Bus Pooling service is offering daily commuters with fixed journeys a great option to move across Dubai. The service offers door-to-door service at affordable prices tailored to your daily routine, and delivered by fully licensed and RTA-regulated operators.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة الطرق والمواصلات، دبي (@rta_dubai)



The cost-effective service is also sustainable, reducing the number of cars on the roads used to transport individuals and curbing traffic and congestion, a ongoing source of distress for the Dubai workforce. It is available citywide, and is ideal for set, daily commutes to workplaces, universities, and other destinations across the city.

Commuters can book the service conveniently through the DrivenBus, Fluxx Daily, or Citylink Dubai mobile applications, all operators licensed by RTA.

New from the RTA…

Several announcements have been made by RTA in the recent past about updates to the public transport network. The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) may soon be introducing a new vehicle to the public transport network – the electric bus.

A recent pilot operation launched by the authority involves a new electric bus on route F13, a feeder bus service between Al Quoz Bus Depot and the Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop.

The RTA is taking big strides in attempts to expand and encourage the usage of public transport in the city, a way also to ease the perennial traffic problem of Dubai.

Some of the new transport systems being announced or introduced, in addition to a massive expansion of the Metro network, include the Rail Bus, Bus-on-Demand, the Etihad Rail, Sky Pods and flying taxis. Read more here.

@rta_dubai

Images: Socials/Supplied