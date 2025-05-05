Social connection is part of our heritage — a timeless value we must preserve so future generations can experience the same strong sense of community – Sheikh Hamdan

Since its formation in 1971, the UAE has transformed from a desert oasis and fishing village to a sprawling metropolitan hub. But in order to keep its culture and heritage alive and strong after all these years, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has announced the launch of Hewi Dubai.

The word Hewi in Arabic refers to identity and belonging, or a deep-rooted affinity/love for something—especially cultural or personal identity. They couldn’t have selected a better name for this initiative.

تزامناً مع عام المجتمع، أطلقنا اليوم مبادرة “حوي دبي” لإنشاء مساحات مجتمعية جديدة في فرجان دبي لتعزز التواصل اليومي بين كافة أفراد المجتمع وتستضيف تجمعاتهم ومناسباتهم واحتفالاتهم في أجواء مريحة وآمنة … ووجهنا ببدء العمل في “حوي ند الشبا 4” بإشراف بلدية دبي ومؤسسة دبي للمستقبل… pic.twitter.com/aYAg1GCDMl — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 5, 2025

Sharing the news on his personal X (previously, Twitter) Sheikh Hamdan stated, “In line with the Year of Community, I launched today the Hewi Dubai initiative, a new initiative to revive the spirit of traditional Emirati neighbourhoods through contemporary public spaces that bring people together, strengthen social ties, and create safe, welcoming environments for community life.”

Sheikh Hamdan added that Hewi Nad Al Sheba 4 ‘will be the first to launch with a clear target, to bring the spirit of traditional Emirati neighbourhoods into a contemporary context — with the project to be completed within one year.’

The Crown Prince of Dubai concluded his message saying, ‘Social connection is part of our heritage — a timeless value we must preserve so future generations can experience the same strong sense of community.’

A video accompanying Sheikh Hamdan’s message showcases an old Emirati neighbourhood with children laughing and playing, beautiful pink bougainvillea – one of the UAE’s most popular plants and gorgeous greenery.

The video states that Hewi Dubai will offer up a seating area for elders, a play area for little ones, and a multipurpose space for celebrations.

The project will begin with Nad Al Sheba 4, and from there neighbourhood by neighbourhood, it will bring life to every corner of Dubai.

The video ends with ‘In every neighbourhood… a Hewi, and in every Hewi… life.

The wonderful project is a collaboration between Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai Municipality.

Images: Video grabs