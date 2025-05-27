Salik is offering ticketless parking to residents of Deira Enrichment Project…

In the latest from a slew of road network and parking updates in the city, Salik has now introduced ticketless parking for residents and visitors of the Deira Enrichment Project.

A new ticketless system implemented through Salik’s partner firm Parkonic will allow some residents to enter and exit parking zones using their vehicle licence plates as digital tickets. No need for physical tickets or payment apps.

Residents can have a yearly membership through Parkonic’s app, costing Dhs5,000. Surprisingly, visitors can also have an annual membership, albeit a little pricier, for Dhs7,500, both of these prices excluding a five per cent value-added tax. Including VAT, an hourly parking costs Dh5 and Dh25 for overnight, including VAT across eleven districts.

Parkonic, like Parkin, is one of the largest private parking operators in the UAE. Salik has collaborated with them to enhance parking and payment systems across the UAE by eliminating the need for apps and tickets and using Salik’s e-wallet system.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, the partnership is based on a five-year contract, during which the collaboration will result in the integration of Salik’s e-Wallet into 107-plus locations under it’s operation and any future locations it may operate in the UAE.

Earlier this year, Salik introduced variable toll pricing. The new dynamic pricing applies for all days of the year, except Ramadan, which will have separate rates, and was implemented starting January 31, allowing motorists to travel toll free in certain passages of time in the day.

Adjustments have been made according to peak and non-peak hours.During weekdays, the toll sits at Dhs6 during morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). During off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll is Dhs4. On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll is Dhs4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

Images: Getty