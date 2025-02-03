Dubai’s Zone F is seeing a hike in parking fees…

Changes are underway for the road network of Dubai – in the latest parking update, parking fees has seen another hike in Dubai’s Zone F, along with an update in timings as well.

Parkin PJSC, the largest operator of paid public parking facilities in Dubai and the new handler, essentially, of paid parking systems, has rolled out these new changes to take note of.

Dubai’s Zone F covers areas like Al Sufouh 2, The Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City, and effective February 1, parking in these areas will cost you Dhs4 per hour, and Dhs2 for 30 minutes.

The paid parking hours in this zone have also been increased from 8am to 10pm, compared to the previous paid duration of 8am to 6pm. All part of the new Variable Tarriff Parking Policy, set to be implemented by March, 2025.

Under this new system, parking fees will be set at Dhs6 per hour for premium parking spaces and Dhs4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm).

The fees will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10am to 4pm, and from 8pm to 10pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10pm to 8am, and all day on Sundays.

The new rates are as follows:

30 minutes – Dhs2

1 hour – Dhs4

2 hours – Dhs8

3 hours – Dhs12

4 hours – Dhs16

5 hours – Dhs20

6 hours – Dhs24

7 hours – Dhs28

24 hours – Dhs32

Other parts of this policy also include Salik’s new dynamic pricing. Variable toll rates for all days of the year, except Ramadan, which will have separate rates, will be implemented starting January 31, and will allow motorists to travel toll free in certain passages of time in the day.

February will be the first month of this system, with adjustments made according to peak and non-peak hours.

During weekdays, the toll will be Dhs6 during morning peak hours (6am to 10am) and evening peak hours (4pm to 8pm). During off-peak hours, between 10am and 4pm, and from 8pm to 1am, the toll will be Dhs4.

On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be Dhs4 throughout the day and free from 1am to 6am.

More parking changes…

There will also be a significant increase in the price of parking in event zones, which will be set at Dhs25 per hour. This will begin with areas around Dubai World Trade Centre from February 2025.

This new hike is being called a congestion fee, already in place in major cities in the world such as London and Singapore, with an aim to reduce inner city traffic.

Also, the barrierless parking rollout has started – three major malls in Dubai have already implemented it. The new parking system has already been activated at City Centre Deira and it will be introduced at Mall of the Emirates early next month, and City Centre Mirdif soon.

