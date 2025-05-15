It could open to you before the year is out…

With the highly-anticipated opening of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi making waves in the UAE capital only last month, we now have our sights set on Zayed National Museum, which is slated for another exciting launch – possibly before the year is out. To feed your enthusiasm, here are 5 interesting facts about Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.

How your tour begins

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi drew you in with dark, mysterious hues and incredible light shows that took some getting used to. At Zayed National Museum, you’ll begin your tour at the 600-metre Masar Garden, which will introduce you to the nation’s native plants. Much like teamLab, Masar Garden’s exhibits will also be interactive, and you can expect to interact with and learn more about the Falaj irrigation system, which goes back almost 5000 years in time. There’s also as many as 12 special animal-inspired sculptures that pay tribute to the fauna of the region.

Journey back in time

And their focus shall be the rich history of the UAE, with special emphasis on the vision of the Father of the Nation, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. You’ll also be educated on early human settlements that go back 300,000 years, and will have the chance to explore nature, trade, coastal life, language and traditions of the Emirates. These galleries will truly be a journey back in time.

See a Magan Boat from the Bronze Age



There’s been much talk about this exhibit, and with good reason. A full-size reconstruction of a Magan Boat from the Bronze Age is one of Zayed National Museum’s standout exhibits, and constructed with materials like reeds and palm-fibre rope, is undoubtedly going to be a major draw. The 18-metre Magan Boat comes to life following collaborative research conducted by Zayed University and NYU Abu Dhabi, and you’ll be able to get a glimpse of early seafaring, a time-honoured occupation of the region.

If you’ve wondered what the huge structures atop the building are…

Wonder no more. There’s no way you’ve driven past Saadiyat Island without spotting these massive structures above the Zayed National Museum’s construction, and we’re told they represent the wings of a true regional icon, the falcon. The five massive steel structures pay tribute to falconry in the UAE, and will also act as wind towers – underscoring sustainability as a core component of the UAE’s, and Abu Dhabi’s strides forward.

Everyone’s invited, and everyone’s welcome

In addition to being a global masterpiece, Zayed National Museum is also big on inclusivity. Its design makes the structure accessible for all including people of determination and elderly members of society, fostering the spirit of community for visitors of all backgrounds and abilities.

Images: supplied