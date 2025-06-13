Adventures in the UAE await this long weekend

A long weekend is coming soon, which means more time to do the things you’ve been putting off. If you’re a thrill seeker, adrenaline-junkie, or just generally into adventures of all kinds, there is no shortage of experiences across the UAE. Take your pick.

For the desert lovers…

Night Safari with Arabian Adventures

This evening desert safari with Arabian Adventures ensures that you get a taste of that quintessential UAE experience wile staying out of the daytime summer heat. Discover the charm of the Dubai desert, a world of natural wonder, indigenous wildlife, and Bedouin culture, along with fun desert sports.

Offer: Starts from Dhs431

Location: Dubai Desert

Contact:: (800) 272 2426

@arabianadventures

Overnight Safari by Arabian Adventures

This all-inclusive overnight desert safari is a UAE staycation must. Camp out in a deluxe tent on a raised platform with a world of amenities and experiences to complete your stay. Included in the package is a thrilling dune drive, camel ride, walking night safari, waiter service, set menu BBQ dinner and more.

Offer: Starts from Dhs1,790

Location: Dubai Desert

Contact:: (800) 272 2426

@arabianadventures

Hot Air Balloon with Hero Balloon Flights

This is the hot air balloon experience of your dreams, because it’s not just a hot air balloon ride. The balloon flight takes you over the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, offering spectacular views of the sands, sky and sunrise from 3,000 feet above. The complete package features the ride, a breakfast and a ride in a vintage Defender.

Offer: Starts from Dhs1,995

Location: Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve

Contact: (0) 4 412 6333

@heroballoonsdubai

For the street crawlers…

Parkour at XPark

Located just a few hops, kick-flips and jumps away from Kite Beach – XDubai has long been a half-pipe haven for the UAE’s skatewardly mobile. Traceurs can explore the Path of Discovery, challenging themselves on the parkour loop, scaling new heights at the 20-foot climbing tower.

Offer: Starts from Dhs75

Times: Sunday to Friday, 2.30pm to 5.30pm, 6pm to 9.30pm, Saturday, 8am to 11.30am, 2.30pm to 5.30pm, 6pm to 9.30pm

Location: XPark Dubai, Kite Beach

Contact: (0) 56 416 3585

@xdubai

Skateboarding at Circuit X

Hudayriat Island is one of Abu Dhabi’s most impressive alfresco adventure hubs and amongst its many assorted attractions is the Circuit X skate park. You can try three separate bowls of varying difficulty level, practice lip tricks on ledges, grind rails, smash quarter pipes, and cruise through a simulated urban skate section.

Offer: Starts from Dhs40

Times: Monday to Thursday, 2pm to 10pm, Friday, 2pm to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 11pm

Location: Circuit X, Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi

Contact: (0) 2 691 0302

@circuitx_hudayriyat

For the water babies…

Sailing with Wind Rises

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or dipping your toes into the world of sailing for the first time, the Wind Rises sailing experience promises thrills, stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, and a whole lot of joy. They have a number of sailing options to choose from, and you can even prepare with them for competitions.

Offer: Starts from Dhs200 per person on weekdays

Location: Wind Rises, Port Rashid, Dubai

Contact: (0) 58 106 5026

@windrisesdubai

Surfing at Surf Abu Dhabi

Seasoned and budding surfers, head over to Surf Abu Dhabi, the world’s biggest and most advanced artificial wave facility. You can choose from open sessions tailored to beginner, intermediate and advanced surfers, as well as 1-on-1 surfing lessons, and an entire 90-minute surf trip for you and 5 other surfers.

Offer: Starts from Dhs600

Times: Daily, 9am to 10pm

Location: Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriat Island

Contact: @surfabudhabi

Scuba diving at Deep Dive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai has the worlds largest indoor pool for diving, with the terrifying depth of 6o metres. Of course, if you’re an experienced diver with a license you can go all the way and explore, but if you’re a beginner or looking to get into diving, the expert instructors will guide you through the whole process.

Offer: Starts from Dhs1,800

Times: Daily, 9am to 6pm

Location: NAS Sports Complex, Dubai

Contact: (0) 4 501 9444

@deepdivedubai

Wakeboarding at Wake Dubai

Wake Dubai has long offered instructor-led and independent-led sessions, making it suitable for beginners and seasoned surfers. A professional team of captains and instructors are at your service to ensure a safe and thrilling ride that will have you up on the waves in no time.

Offer: From Dhs350

Times: Daily, 6am to 5.30pm

Location: Dubai Marina and Dubai Creek

Contact:: (0) 56 108 4599

@wake_dubai

For the sky-high thrill seekers…

XLine

The XLine zipline is as thrilling as it gets, with a one-kilometre-long zipline that will see you soaring over Dubai Marina at up to 80 kilometres per hour. This is the longest urban zipline in the world, and offers stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline as you soar away.

Offer: From Dhs350

Times: Daily, 9.45am to 12.20pm, 1.45pm to 5pm

Location: Dubai Marina

Contact::(0) 56 507 6366

@x_line

Skydiving at Skydive Dubai

A bucket list attraction for many, Skydive Dubai attracts divers from far and wide. If jumping out of a plane several thousand feet above the ground sounds like your idea of fun, take this weekend as your sign to book in your slot. It’s a one-of-a-kind Dubai experience.

Offer: From Dhs2,199

Location: Dubai Marina

Contact::(0) 4 377 8888

@skydivedubai

Jebel Jais Zip Line in Ras Al Khaimah

This zipline in the longest zipline in the world and you can only imagine how amazing the views would be. The journey takes thrill seekers on a 2.83km journey through the Hajar mountains at an eye-watering 1,680 metres above sea level. Riders can expect to reach speeds of up to a hair-raising 120km/h.

Offer: From Dhs250

Location: Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Contact::(0) 4 815 7333

visitjabaljais.com

Flying at Jazirah Aviation Club

For something a little different, head to Ras Al Khaimah’s unique Jazirah Aviation Club. This centre has been running for 25 years, and invites budding pilots and aviation enthusiasts to enjoy tours of the skies in its colourful small planes and even get a go at flying the plane yourself.

Timings: Monday to Wednesday, 8am to 6pm

Location: Jazirah Aviation Club

Contact::(0) 7 244 6416

@jazirah.aviation

Images: Socials