Friday, June 27 officially confirmed as a day off

The UAE government has officially declared Friday, June 27, 2025, as a public holiday for the Hijri New Year, marking the start of 1447 AH in the Islamic calendar. This means residents across the country can look forward to a long weekend, a well-earned break just in time for summer.

What is the significance of Hijri New Year?

Hijri comes from the Arabic word Al Hijra meaning ‘flight’ or ‘migration’ and it marks the day that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) travelled from Makkah to the city of Al Madina El Monawara, in the Gregorian calendar year of 622AD.

What does this mean for you?

With the holiday falling on a Friday, the UAE weekend is now a little longer than usual. Whether you choose to observe the day spiritually, spend it with loved ones, or simply enjoy the slower pace, it’s a timely pause in the middle of a busy year.

Here are a few ideas to make the most of your day:

What’s next on the holiday calendar?

If you’re already eyeing the next break, there are more public holidays lined up after the Islamic New Year.

After the Hijri New Year, the next public holiday to watch out for is Mawlid Al-Nabi, Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday, expected to fall in early September.

Then, it’s time for one of the UAE’s biggest holiday stretches, Commemoration Day and National Day expected to fall in early December.

As always, we’ll need to wait for official confirmation closer to the dates, so keep your eyes on whatson.ae for all the latest updates.

Images: Archive