Pet boarding in Dubai has some of the most luxurious options in the world

Heading off on holiday this summer? Don’t let your travel plans turn into a paw-blem. Your furry friend deserves the ulti-mutt care while you’re away, so we’ve sniffed out some of the best doggy daycares and pet boarding spots in Dubai. Whether it’s for a weekend or a few weeks, these pet-friendly places will treat your pooch like the top dog they are.

Asgard Doggy Daycare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASGARD Doggy Daycare (@asgard.dubai)

The newest doggy daycare in Dubai, Asgard opened in November 2024. It’s a luxury daycare and boarding facility in DIP with calm resting places, fun play areas and chlorine free swimming pools. They offer cage-free boarding, daycare, and also have a cattery for your feline friends.

Location: Asgard Doggy Daycare, DIP, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 58 259 6534

@asgard.dubai

Bruno’s Playcentre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno’s Play Center 🐾🐕🐶🐾 (@brunosplaycenter)

Bruno’s Play Center comes highly recommended by pet owners. The colourful and fun facility is based in Al Quoz and the safety of pets is priority for them. They have a kennel free approach and even do ‘Vet Days’ to make sure your pet is the healthiest they can be. They also have cat boarding with a dedicated kitty area full of scratching posts and cosy spots.

Location: Bruno’s Play Center, Al Quoz, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 4 336 5752

@brunosplaycenter

Dog House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dog House (@doghousedxb)

Dog House, based in Al Quoz, was founded in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength. The goal of Dog House is to allow dogs to socialise and play while under constant supervision. It’s also tailored care so your dog gets exactly what they need, when they need it.

Location: Dog House, Al Quoz, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0)54 403 7819

@doghousedxb

Dogwalk

Based in Al Quoz, this dog hotel focuses on the health and happiness of pets in their facility. You can send your pet for grooming, daycare and even training, so there’s a chance they’ll come back and be able to do backflips, just kidding.

Location: Dog Walk, Al Quoz, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0)4 347 4147

@dogwalkdxb

Fetch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fetch Dubai | Dog Daycare & Boarding (@fetchdubai)

Fetch’s approach is tailored to each dog, combining rest, free play, and practice sessions depending on what each breed and individual dog need. They offer pet boarding, daycare, training and have themed daily activities such as sniffing, ‘sports day’ and Saturday ‘boot camp’. Your pet will be completely fulfilled and happy at the end of the day.

Location: Fetch, Al Quoz, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 50 707 6196

@fetchdubai

My Buddy Pet Care

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Buddy Pet Care Dubai (@mybuddypetcaredubai)

A family owned business based over two branches, one in Ras Al Khor and the other in DIP, My Buddy Pet Care provides all of the boarding services such as day care, transport and grooming, but also walking and sitting. They have different weekly and monthly packages for their services too, so you can grab some discounts on your pet care, plus they offer sibling discounts.

Location: My Buddy Pet Care, various locations across Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 4 332 8268

@mybuddypetcaredubai

My Dogtel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Dogtel Dubai – Daycare / Boarding / Grooming (@mydogtel)

My Dogtel is all in the name, a hotel for dogs, and an extremely aesthetic one at that. The DIP based facility opened in July 2024 and is already making waves with their indoor pet markets and other fun events as well as the amazing boarding, daycare and grooming facilities. They even have an indoor puppy park complete with a coffee shop for the humans for when it gets hot in the summer.

Location: My Dogtel, DIP, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 58 560 2150

@mydogtel

My Second Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Second Home Dubai (Est.2015) (@mysecondhomedubai)

Opened in 2015, based in Al Quoz and DIP, My Second Home has added so many features to their facilities such as the world’s largest indoor dogpark, and three swimming pools. They even have a separate space for smaller dogs called Little Gems by My Second Home. You’ll even see them do some cool themed parties and breed specific events.

Location: My Second Home, DIP and Al Quoz, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 4 881 8002

@mysecondhomedubai

Paw Parking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paw Parking (@pawparking)

Paw Parking is another Al Quoz based pet daycare with dedicated doggy handlers and cat cuddlers that strive to take the best care of all the animals in their care. They provide boarding, grooming, pet transportation, and lots of playtime.

Location: Paw Parking, Al Quoz, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 50 1443 729

@pawparking

Pawsome Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawsome Friends Dubai (@pawsome.dubai)

A JLT local, Pawsome Friends is well known in Dubai for providing amazing care for each pet that boards or checks in for daycare. They now have a cattery too which was a recent addition so your cat will be in safe hands. They focus on enrichment, so your pet will be mentally and physically stimulated during their time there. There’s no overcrowding and each pet is taken care of holistically.

Location: Pawsome Friends, Cluster Y, JLT

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 54 795 7805

@pawsome.dubai

Petsville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petsville (@petsvilledubai)

Petsville call themselves the ‘home away from home’ for your pet and take pride in their reviews. There are four Petsville locations in Dubai so you’re bound to find their doggy day care near you. There’s one in Al Quoz, Palm Jumeirah, DIP, and Production City and each are dedicated to providing the best care to your furry friend. They also have a fill on ‘Aqua Pawk’ for those who love the water.

Location: Petsville, various locations across Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 56 310 5510

@petsvilledubai

Spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPOT! (@hellofromspot)

Spot is a doggy day care that originated in New York, and has made its way to the UAE with two locations. They do dog day care, training, and boarding which they adorably call ‘sleepovers’. They even give a discount for rescue dogs which warms our heart.

Location: Spot, multiple locations across Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 58 516 2257

@hellofromspot

The Barking Lot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Barking Lot (@thebarkinglot.ae)

The Barking Lot provide the utmost care to your pets over two bases Al Quoz and Business Bay, and provide daycare, boarding along with training and grooming. They even have an event schedule for each month with activities such as agility activities and sniff adventures so your pooch will never be bored.

Location: The Barking Lot, Al Quoz and Business Bay, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 50 454 2275

@thebarkinglot.ae

Urban Tails Pet Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URBAN TAILS PET RESORT DUBAI (@urbantailsdubai)



Urban Tails Pet Resort is based in DIP 2 and has recently moved to their new location. There’s doggy daycare, cat boarding, dog boarding, pet taxi, and most importantly experienced professionals who care wholeheartedly for your pet. They also have webcam access and post daily updates on social media for you to witness how much fun your pet is having.

Location: Urban Tails Pet Resort, DIP 2, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 4 884 8847

@urbantailsdubai

Zoomies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoomies Dog Daycare (@zoomies_dubai)



Zoomies is another doggy daycare in Dubai that comes highly recommended with luxury transport, top-notch facilities and a caring team. Day care prices start from Dhs88 per day and dogs get 12 hours of care along with cuddles, play and fun. They even offer training for your dog if you need a little extra hand.

Location: Zoomies, Al Quoz, Dubai

Contact: Tel +971 (0) 50 966 2902

@zoomies_dubai

