From sleek rooftops to cosy cocktail dens — here’s where to raise a glass this weekend

Whether you’re winding down the work week or starting your Saturday strong, Dubai’s bar scene has something for every mood. From skyline views to slick new launches, these are five top spots to check out this weekend.

Galaxy Bar, DIFC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Bar (@galaxybardxb)

Still one of the slickest cocktail lounges in the city, Galaxy Bar pairs velvet opulence with an award-winning drinks list. The service is polished, the lighting low, and the cocktails balanced to perfection. Come for the buzz, stay for the signature Galaxy Martini.

Location: Near Four Seasons DIFC Unit C-01, Ground Floor, Gate Village Building 9

Times: 9pm to 4am

Contact: 050 513 5908 @galaxybardubai

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATTIKO Dubai (@attikodubai)

A high-energy rooftop lounge with a Tokyo-meets-Mykonos vibe, Attiko nails the weekend formula: DJ sets, skyline views, and creative cocktails. Grab a table outside before sunset and soak it all in with a lychee martini in hand.

Location: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Floor 31 – King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud W – King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St

Times: Fridays, 6pm – 2am, Saturdays, 1 -4pm and Sundays, 6pm – 2am

Contact: 04 350 9983, @attikodubai

Alma Bar, DIFC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma Music & Art Lounge (@almabardubai)

One of DIFC’s best kept hideaways, Alma is a moody, Latin-inspired speakeasy that’s all about soulful vibes and sophisticated drinks. The interiors are chic, the playlist hits just right, and the mezcal-based cocktails are a must.

Location: DIFC, Downtown

Times: Fridays,4pm – 3am, Saturdays, 4–7 PM, 8 PM–3 AM

Contact: 04 227 5569, @almabardubai

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Downtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honeycomb Hi-Fi (@honeycombhifi)

If your weekend needs great sound as much as great drinks, this Japanese-style listening bar is the place. With vintage vinyl, curated playlists and proper sake pours, it’s one of the city’s coolest under-the-radar hangouts.

Location: Pullman Dubai Downtown

Times: 7pm to 3am

Contact: 04 412 6666, @honeycombhifi

Amelia Lounge, Downtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Restaurant & Lounge (@amelia.dubai)

If glamour’s on the agenda, book a table at Amelia. This lavish lounge-meets-restaurant delivers moody lighting, stylish crowd energy, and cocktails crafted with flair. It’s the kind of place where one drink can easily turn into a full night out.

Location: Downtown Dubai

Times: 7pm – 3am

Contact: 04 328 2805| @amelialoungedubai